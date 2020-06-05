🔊 Listen to this

Creative and Performing Arts Academy visual arts teacher Ann Gubitose is shown talking about her program in this file photo.

Chorale instructor Joelle DeLuca in shown in this file photo putting away laptops in the chorale room.

“I never thought that I could miss school,” the young woman on the video says.

“How’s it gonna be, adjusting to normal life, when this is all over?” one of her classmates muses.

One by one, the nine students from Wilkes-Barre Area School District Creative and Performing Arts Academy who recently collaborated on an original monologue project, described how they are facing the future after the isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are resilient,” one says.

“We are strong,” says another.

“We are confident,” says a third.

And, indeed, all nine of them sound confident as each, in turn, expresses the thought that “We are survivors” as the video draws to a close, with a final message of thanks to their teacher, Alice Lyons.

The 4-minute, well-crafted video is just one example of the kind of creative projects students from the Wilkes-Barre Area School District Creative and Performing Arts Academy are involved with. This week, it accompanied a news release that announced applications are open for the 2020-2021 school year.

Students who currently are in grades eighth through 11, may audition/interview for the Creative and Performing Arts Academy in the following tracks: Art, Dance, Music: Choral/Vocal Performance, Music: Instrumental Performance, and Theatre Arts.

Due to COVID-19 and school closure until the end of the year, after applying, the individual track instructor will get in touch with each applicant about possible video auditions and interviews.

More information about WBASD CAPAA can be found at:

http://www.wbasd.k12.pa.us/wbasdcapa_home.aspx

Click the link to access the application.

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSffZ84zxk7rZnByKLKJDpBRj7DIszHNXQzFQNuQpnsigve6dg/viewform

Application deadline is approaching, but we are extending it for anyone interested. If you need more time, please email each individual track teacher for any questions:

Art: Anne Gubitose (agubitose@wbasd.k12.pa.us)

Choral/Vocal Performance: Joelle DeLuca (jdeluca@wbasd.k12.pa.us or Pat Martin (pmartin@wbasd.k12.pa.us)

Dance: Raphael Cooper (rcooper@wbasd.k12.pa.us)

Instrumental Performance: Lynn Hurst (lhurst@wbasd.k12.pa.us)

Theatre Arts: Alice Y. Lyons (alyons@wbasd.k12.pa.us)

To see the original monologue project completed by Alice Y. Lyons’ theater, students, see

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=Ds7ODp5SJys&feature=share

Here is an example of one project the Theatre Arts students completed during the school closure.