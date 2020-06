Around Town: What a relief to be able to celebrate again

As a day of fishing on Beaver Run drew to a close, retired Sgt. Robert “Nico” Gil, of Bushkill, talked about a big trout he almost caught.

“It jumped a couple feet in the air, above the waterfall, and kept going, like a salmon,” he said with a grin, not seeming too disappointed that the fish got away.

What mattered to the Purple Heart recipient, who was wounded several years ago in Iraq, was that Friday’s Fish for the Fallen Tournament, held at Patriots Cove near Noxen in Wyoming County, honored those who made the ultimate sacrifice — and that the 18-acre fishing retreat offers a kind of healing to those who are still alive.

“Here, you’re 18 again,” he said. “We’re all brothers and sisters and everything is possible.”

Patriots Cove was established in 2017 by U.S. Army retired Sgt. 1st Class Jeff Swire and his wife, Melissa, who gladly share the place with other veterans and first responders.

“My wife wanted me to have a place to hunt and fish,” Swire said, explaining how she arranged to buy the land as he was recuperating from the physical and emotional toll of his military service and injuries. “After about a week I told my wife, we have to share this.”

As a non-profit corporation, Patriots Cove sponsors retreats for abut 35 veterans and first responders each year, Swire said. Businesses sponsor additional fishing trips, and organizations such as Hunts for Healing and Project Healing Waters use the facility. “We’ve also had busloads of veterans come out from the V. A. Hospital and Gino Merli Center, escorted by an honor guard.”

What they find at Patriots Cove includes handicap accessible areas to fish, an all-terrain track wheelchair to be used if necessary, and the beauty of nature in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

It’s very different scenery from what he saw when he was deployed to the mideast with the Seabees, Joseph Giambra of Pittston said Friday afternoon as he took a break from fishing with his buddy and fellow Seabee William Simpson of Potter County.

“It was nothing but brown, for months,” Giambra said of the desert.

The clear waters of Beaver Run, shaded by hemlock trees, seem quite appealing in comparison. But Gil, who met Jeff Swire through a PTSD program, said Patriots Cove offers more than a beautiful setting.

“Sometimes it seems when you’re medically retired from the service that everyone is just saying, ‘OK, you’re broken. You have nothing left.’ Sometimes I thought I might as well have died in Iraq. But here you can see that things are possible.”

“You see these buildings,” he said, glancing around at a pavilion and bunkhouse. “They’re all built by veterans’ hands.”

It might be difficult for people who are not veterans to understand, Gil said, but he can be “an angry and depressed person” in other settings.

“My social skills weren’t on a par to go to a public place,” he said.

At Patriots Cove, he said, he doesn’t feel pressured. He feels accepted.

Angela Miller of Wyalusing said she felt amazingly welcomed, too.

She and her 13-year-old daughter, Joslyn, attended Friday’s Fish for the Fallen Tournament, because their husband and father, the late State Trooper Joshua Miller, who died in the line of duty when Joslyn was 2 and 1/2, was one of six people honored posthumously at the event.

“I’ve only been here a matter of a few minutes and it feels so right. Sometimes you just know you’re in the right place at the right time,” Angela Miller said Friday afternoon, praising the Swires for their generous spirt. “Unselfishness was born in them.”

Her husband was “definitely a woodsman,” who enjoyed hunting, fishing and the outdoors, she said. So he likely would have felt right at home at Patriots Cove, too.

In a way Trooper Miller was there on Friday, represented by his photograph, which was displayed on a table as well as pinned to the fishing garb of a team of anglers who fished in his name during the friendly competition.

Six fly-fishing teams in all represented Trooper Miller, firefighter Edward Lee Nulton Sr., Marine Staff Sgt. Benjamin S. Hines, Army Sgt. Jason Mitchell McCleary, Staff Sgt. Christopher Slutman and Staff Sgt. Dylan Elchin.

Following the fishing, and after a brief downpour, Jeff Swire hosted a brief ceremony that included a rifle salute from members of the Dallas American Legion Post, and the playing of taps by Tunkhannock Area students Caleb Cornell and Jacob Lance.

Local quilters Jan Davis of Glen Lyon, Chris Folmar of Sweet Valley and Fran Moriarty of Warrior Run brought to the event several homemade quilts to donate to Patriots Cove, noting their friends Carol Foos and Jill Shaw had worked on them, too.

Swire said the quilts would be used in the Patriot Cove bunkhouse, which he expects to use again when the coronavirus restrictions have relaxed to the point where the cove can once again host overnight events.

So many volunteers and donors have helped Patriots Cove become a reality, Swire said, he can’t help but be grateful.

“I was the visionary,” he said. “And there’s an army of people following.”