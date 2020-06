leaving your house and keeping your sanity

Welcome back, everyone!

I’ve said this with a grin from ear to ear ever since we have been able to utilize our outdoor seating space at the Westmoreland Club.

Unfortunately, you can’t see my welcoming smile, but you can hear in the tone of my voice something different. I feel excited, and more-so reinvigorated because the job I’ve been doing for 20-plus years had been taken away from me. The sense of pride and joy in my work, as well as being able to see someone smile after an above-and-beyond experience is what I live for.

The hospitality industry is back.

Being able to sit at a restaurant, to be served your drinks and meal, and just being able to relax while dining, is something we have taken for granted in the past. As we are able to dine out more and more, relish in the fact that you are actually doing something that was once under-appreciated.

Enjoy the fact that your drink came in a glass that isn’t from your cupboard and that you don’t have to clean up after your meal. The sense of a hustling service staff and the smiling faces at tables around you can be a breath of fresh air in such a restricted world. The excitement of just going to a restaurant should make you giddy with joy.

My wife and I haven’t been bashful about going out to eat. We’ve already been out a few times and the experiences were all the same.

The first thing I noticed was that everyone is doing their best to be safe for you. With that being said, I was just so grateful to be able to go out. Being able to sit down and have a meal with my wife, and the fact that I didn’t have to clean up was spectacular.

I felt like a puppy wagging its tail every time we sat down to dine. It didn’t even matter how the food and drinks were. The fact that we were out of the house and on a date meant most. New restaurant policies made way to just being able to go out and relax. Food and drinks always taste better when you don’t make them, and let me tell you that statement is the perfect sentiment after being stuck at home for so long.

Doing something normal like going out to eat is a step toward regaining a little bit of sanity in such un-normal times.

From the service perspective, being able to socialize again and make new connections with people is something that I’ve longed for and missed over the last few months.

It’s in human nature to be social. For a majority of us that have been stripped of being able to socialize it has been refreshing to be able to stand in front of you, greet you, catch up with you and frankly serve you again.

Having been in hospitality for a long time I’ve realized that sometimes you become overburdened by the day to day rigors of the job and sometimes take for granted what actually matters. Having three months stripped away from what I love doing made me appreciate what matters most. You, my guest.

Until next time …

John Lahr is the clubhouse manager at the Westmoreland Club. His column appears weekly.