‘I want my workto be … for salvation’

St. Michael the Archangel — depicted with broad wings, traditional armor and a sense of purpose — is getting the best of the devil in the new artwork at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in Dupont.

If you visit the parish, your eyes will naturally be drawn to this struggle of good versus evil, as painted by the acclaimed artist Henry Antoni Pospieszalski from Hop Bottom, Susquehanna County.

“St. Michael is our protector,” explained the Rev. Thomas Petro, pastor of the church, which celebrated a recent centennial by commissioning Pospieszalski to paint a three-paneled triptych.

After you’ve been suitably impressed by the image of St. Michael and his foe — who appears to be a blend of serpent and dog, with a suggestion of horns and bat-like wings — you’ll begin to notice the many smaller elements that surround the battle scene

Reflecting the history of the local church, they include a Polish eagle near one corner, and an American eagle in another.

Our Lady of Czestochowa, patron saint of Poland, graces the left side and Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception, patron saint of the United States, graces the right.

Near the bottom of the fascinating piece, Pospieszalski painted an image that represents Sacred Heart of Jesus’ 21st-century parishioners, and it seems he designed the image of the priest who is standing with them to resemble Petro.

“I didn’t want to be too obvious, but yes,” the artist admitted in a telephone interview.

In keeping with the triptych’s sense of balance, the present-day image corresponds with another picture — Old World immigrants arriving from Poland, wearing shawls and babushkas, clutching bundles and baskets, and bringing their faith with them, too, as they started a new life, and a new church, in America.

“You see how they’re coming directly at you,” Petro said, pointing to the forebears. “They’re coming here.”

“We wanted to tell the story of the parish history in art,” Petro said, pointing out images of railroad tracks and a coal breaker that represent the industries where many immigrants found work. The triptych also shows the church they established in Dupont, and the Jasna Gora shrine and Carpathian Mountains they left behind.

Polish immigrants established Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish in 1902, Petro said, and a fire destroyed its first church building in 1919. The replacement building, still in use, was dedicated on June 9, 1920 with former Diocese of Scranton Bishop Michael Hoban on hand to bless the church and confirm 170 children.

The new artwork was unveiled 100 years later, to the day and, the pastor said, it follows an Old World tradition.

“In the 1500s and 1600s there were pandemics that ravaged Europe, and it was customary to create some artwork in thanksgiving for surviving,” Petro said. “If you go to the town square in many villages you’ll often see a plaque on a pillar. It could be an image of Jesus, or Mary, or the patron saint of the town.”

In a way, Petro said, the triptych shows thanksgiving not only for the parish’s 100 years of history but for surviving the first months of the coronavirus.

Artist Pospieszalski began working on the project in March, just as people became aware the pandemic was spreading in this country, and that’s why he incorporated the bat wings into his representation of the devil.

“The wings of the devil are similar to bats because the story goes, on the internet, originally the disease may have come from bats,” Pospieszalski said.

Pospieszalski, who was born in Poland, came to the United States in 1987, where he has worked on many projects, including a restoration of artwork on the walls of the Lackawanna County Courthouse as well as a restoration of artwork on the walls of the U.S. Capitol. “I received a letter acknowledging my contribution from the Office of the Vice President,” he said, noting the vice president at the time was Al Gore.

The artist’s work includes portraits, American heritage topics, murals and stained glass designs, with “sacred art” being a favorite genre.

“I want my work to be — how should I say it? — for salvation and not for damnation,” he said. “To make the world a better place, maybe inspire someone to be a better person.”

As the local community dealt with coronavirus concerns, Petro said he often reflected on the hardships early parishioners faced 100 years ago during the flu epidemic of 1918-1920.

“The parish lost 40 parishioners in 1919, most in their 30s and 40s. Father (Francis X.) Kurkowski had two funerals a day,” he said. “But no matter what kind of hardships they faced —World War I, working in the mines, having the church burn in 1919 — they always had God on their side.”

That’s the lesson of the triptych, Petro said, adding that it’s still true today.

“No matter what hardships you have to endure in life, God is with you.”

