Being Hospital: The Backbone of the Operation

Multitasker, leader, mentor, teacher, perfectionist, innovator.

These are only some of the attributes that make a great chef. The minute-to-minute grind of a chef is ever changing. What they anticipate at the start of the day is 99 percent of the time a complete farce.

These men and women adapt and adjust to anything and everything, all while continuing to do everything to a laundry list of items on a never-ending list of tasks. This week, I’ll take a step back and give tribute to these chefs who are the backbone of any bar, restaurant, club or other.

Hopefully, you enjoy my perspective on what I see on a day-to-day basis and relish in the fact that you’re next dining experience was crafted by the most hard-working men and women in the business. I could write a book detailing their day-to-day rigors from my eyes about the stories I’ve seen and heard through the years, but sticking to what matters most looking through my eyes is the story we’ll go through today.

It all starts from the top.

Any great leader has certain qualities others don’t.

Projecting leadership in a positive way while getting the best results out of any kitchen is different in every scenario. With changes flying into a kitchen by the minute, any great maestro of a kitchen who has a good developed working relationship with their staff have the ability to adjust on the fly. This is a quality that can be employed in different ways.

Certain intricate delegation is key, and with the best of the best doing it in such a high quality, you would never know that these people squeeze 12 hours of tasks into 10 hours of intense, grueling laborious hours of service. Entering the building knowing that they have dining service, catered events, and parties, with all of which planned on being held at the same time are no match for these seasoned veterans.

With no restraint, they just pick up a knife and get to work. The sense of urgency to complete their tasks is masked by the professionalism of these great leaders to make sure that their respective kitchens are designed in the way that at that when it’s close to crunch time everything comes together perfectly organized and ready. Then dinner is served!

Communication and constant updates are crucial to everyone in the kitchen.

Anyone that has ever worked in a kitchen should understand that chefs have a certain mental timer in their head always attune to when they should start cooking your meal. This timer enables them to make sure your food is ready when you are ready.

Also, the mental timer for your food isn’t the only thing on their mind. They are also cooking three other tables appetizers, two other tables dinners, and dancing in between the others on the line and trying to synchronize timing to make sure that their food is ready at the exact same time as their partners on the other side of the line.

Multitasking is the most essential part of the job. Understanding this, communication from the service staff and management is crucial in their timing. Some people don’t eat as fast as others. Some guests like to enjoy a break between their soup or salad and dinner. And just the opposite (like me), some people like to fly through their meal. Chefs are blind to what service staff see in the dining room. You don’t typically see them popping their heads into their dining rooms because, frankly, they don’t have the time to do it.

This timer is their tool to know exactly when your steak should go on the grill, but the most crucial part of your dining experience is the communication between the server and the chef. If you know of a place that gives you a constantly consistent experience, take solace in the fact that that team in the kitchen knows how to do it right!

Watching these people work through a busy Friday or Saturday is an amazing sight. Flowing through ticket after ticket, constantly “talking” to other kitchen staff to carefully manage their timing of your dining experience is something close to watching a team carefully orchestrate a play-by-play drive toward an ultimate touchdown at the end of a night.

Learning their shorthand language and listening to them communicate messages in all of two words tells me these people are in sync. The team in the kitchen that is finely tuned and in sync is the kitchen that is getting your meal to you in the most perfect way possible. Not only is your steak cooked properly, your potatoes hot, but every meal at your table has been perfectly timed and balanced between every party in the kitchen so your entire parties experience is the most enjoyable one.

This is what I get to watch every day! It’s better than watching TV!

It’s always a great feeling at the end of a great night to see the kitchen staff smiling. Watching a well-trained and organized staff run through a production to perfection is everything they strive for in our business. After a great night, seeing these people huddled around their kitchen talking about the perfect events that unfolded that evening is something that everyone should see.

Your kitchen staff works hard for you. Although the appreciation isn’t always there, they show up day in and day out to satisfy your needs and wants. They strive for perfection. They stay ahead of the dining curve. They do this because they love it, and they love that you love their food.

John Lahr is the clubhouse manager at the Westmoreland Club. His column appears weekly.