Dietrich Theater announces summer classes, events

Musician David Driskell and bandmate Timothy Walker of the Sadie Green Sales Jugband perform with and for children during a previous music workshop at the Dietrich Theater in Tunkhannock. A new slate of activities is set for the Dietrich this summer. Times Leader file photo

The classes will be small, with registration limited to six or eight participants in some cases, but The Dietrich Theater of Tunkhannock has announced a schedule of classes of events for 2020, ranging from Robotics for ages 8 and older to drawing camp for ages 5 to 12.

Adults, too, are not left out, with classes in yoga and plein air drawing on the agenda.

Robotics, class limit, 8; instructor Rand Whipple; Monday through Friday Aug. 3 to Aug. 7; Camp 1 is 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. for ages 6 to 7. Camp 2 is 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. for ages 8 and older. Cost is $65. If what you want to do is build a robotic army and dominate the universe, this class is where you start. You’ll build your own robot using the phenomenal Lego Mindstorms EV3 system, program it, run it through a maze, teach it to talk, race and even avoid certain socks. This class is hands on and a definite brain builder. Join us for a week so not so artificial intelligence. Registration is required. To register call 570-836-1022 ext#3.

LEGO. Class limit, 8; instructor Rand Whipple, Monday through Friday, Aug. 3 to Aug. 7; Camp 1 is 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. for ages 6 to 7 and Camp 2 is 10:30 a.m. to noon for ages 8 and older. Cost is $65. Ready, set, build! (And film and then build some more.) We will build with LEGOS and learn to make LEGO animated films! Explore the filmmaking as you shoot, edit and add cool special effects in this all LEGO camp. Registration is required. To register call 570-836-1022 ext#3.

Pottery Camp, for ages 5 – 12. Class limit, 6 students. Camp 1 is 2 to 3:15 p.m. from July 6 to July 10 and Camp 2 is 2 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. Aug. 3 to Aug. 7. Instructor is Steve Colley. Cost is $65. Students will have the opportunity to throw pots on pottery wheels as well as learn hand building techniques such as slab building and creating coil pots. Registration is required. To register call 570-836-1022 ext#3.

Sculpture Camp, ages 5 – 12. Class limit, 6 students. Camp 1 is 4 to 5:15 p.m. July 6 to July 10 and Camp 2 is 4 to 5:15 p.m. Aug. 3 to Aug. 7, instructor Steve Colley, cost $65. Students will explore a variety of mediums including clay, wood, and using recycled objects to create their three dimensional masterpieces. Registration is required. To register call 570-836-1022 ext#3.

Drawing Camp, ages 5 – 12. Class limit, 6 students; 2 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. July 14 through July 17. Instructor Steve Colley. Cost $65. Students will use a variety of drawing materials as they learn about composition, positive and negative space, and scale while they draw from their imaginations as well as from life. Registration is required. To register call 570-836-1022 ext#3.

Painting Camp, ages 5 – 12. Class limit, 6 students. 4 to 5:15 p.m. July 13 to July 17. Instructor Steve Colley. Cost $65. Learn all about color in this Painting Camp where campers will create their own color wheels, as well as learn watercolor and tempera painting techniques. Registration is required. To register call 570-836-1022 ext#3.

Build & Bang Band Camp, ages 5 – 12. Class limit, 11 students. From 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. July 13 to July 17. Instructor Tim Zieger. Admission free. Sponsored by Overlook Estate Foundation. Join us for a week of musical fun! We’ll build simple homemade instruments out of household objects, play with drums and boom whackers, and try our hands (and feet) at body percussion. Registration is required. To register call 570-836-1022 ext#3.

Theatre & Visual Arts Camps: HOORAY FOR ART, LETS MAKE EVERYTHING! For ages 5 to 12, class limit, 6; from July 20 to July 24. Camp 1 is 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and Camp 2 is from noon to 1:30 p.m. Instructor is Michaela Moore. Admission $65. What is the best part of life? CREATING! Campers will learn all about the incredible things people have built, created, invented and made through out history. Best of all they will create an original play and all the characters, costumes, props and amazing ideas that are hearts desire. A casual performance will conclude the camp that family and friends can watch via Zoom. Come to camp and bring to life your wonderful ideas! Registration is required. To register call 570-836-1022 ext#3.

Theatre & Visual Arts Camps: ANIMAL ADVENTURES!

For ages 5 to 12. Class limit, 6. From July 27 to July 31. Camp 1 will be 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and Camp 2 will be from noon to 1:30 p.m. Instructor Michaela Moore. Admission $65. It’s raining cats and dogs and so much more! Come to this camp where we will explore all about animals the wonderful ways that animals helps humans and humans help animals. From service dogs and animals that rescue people in peril, to the amazing works pollinators, pets and worker animals and we will explore it all. And most exciting of all, each camper will get to create all kinds of animal themed art, costumes props and characters that will be presented at the end of the week in an original play of their own creation, that family and friends can watch via Zoom. Come join us on an animal adventure! Registration is required. To register call 570-836-1022 ext#3.

Acting Camp for Kids, ages 5 to 12. Class limit, 10. Camp 1 is 2:30 to 4 p.m. July 20 to July 24. Camp 2 is 2:30 to 4 p.m. July 27 to July 31. Instructor Michaela Moore. Admission $65. In this fun-centered camp, campers will use their imagination and learn all about acting through exciting theatre games, improvisation, storytelling, character creation, costume play and more! Campers will get to create their very own characters and original play based on those characters. Family and friends can enjoy a casual performance via Zoom at the end each week. Come join the fun! Registration is required. To register call 570-836-1022 ext#3.

All Star Players – Take the Stage Virtually this Summer! Join the Dietrich Theater ALL STAR PLAYERS this summer for a virtual theatre camp exploring character development through fun theatre games and exercises designed to be played online. Learn the ins and outs of vocal and facial expression to portray characters in a play through the unique avenue of virtual theatre. All of this will culminate in the performance of a short play on Friday through Zoom with family and friends invited to watch! Registration is required. To register call 570-836-1022 ext#3.

Jewelry Making, Right Angle Weave Bracelet. For ages 16 to adult. Class limit – 9. Thursdays, July 30 & Aug 13 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Instructor: Toni Hockman. Cost: $35, materials provided. Learn right angle weave to create a beautiful bracelet with all Swarovski bicone crystals or a combination pearls and bicone crystals. Right-angle weave is a love-it-or-hate-it-beading stitch in the beading worldThe right angle weave stitch definitely has its advantages when it comes to creating durable and beautiful beaded jewelry. It is one of the most versatile bead weaving stitches– you can even use it to create a right-angle weave beaded “fabric” that can be folded and stitched. If you are interested in taking a class a cubic right angle weave necklace class this summer, this right angle weave class is a pre-requisite. Call the Dietrich at 570-836-1022 ext#3 for more information or to register. Registration is required. To register call 570-836-1022 ext#3.

Simply Yoga at the Park. At Tunkhannock’s Riverside Park, Wednesdays, July 8, 15, 22, 29 at 10 a.m. – 11:15 a.m. Instructor: Donna Fetzko Admission: $10 per class. Yoga is an ideal exercise to promote overall health, strengthen the body, improve flexibility, increase energy and decrease stress. Classes are suitable for all levels and presented in a user-friendly, safe and effective YogaFit style. Please wear comfortable clothes, bring a mat, towel or blanket, water…and be prepared to enjoy the enlightening experience of yoga. You will leave refreshed and renewed. Registration is required. To register call 570-836-1022 ext#3.

Kundalini Yoga at the Park, At Tunkhannock’s Riverside Park. Mondays, July 6, 13, 20, 27, Aug 3, 10, 17, 24, 31 at 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Instructor: Barbara Tierney. Admission: $10 per class. Experience the gifts that Kundalini yoga, as taught by Yogi Bhajan, has to offer as you explore breath, movement and mantra. Kundalini yoga is challenging to everyone yet can be done by everyone. Please bring a yoga mat, a blanket and water. Registration is required. To register call 570-836-1022 ext#3.

Pottery & Sculpture, ages 13 and up. Class Limit – 6. Wednesdays at 7:00 – 8:30 p.m. Session 1: July 8, 15, 22, 29. Session 2: August 5, 12, 19, 26. Instructor: Steve Colley. Cost: $65 per 4-class session. Students will learn techniques such as coil building, slab construction, and slump molding along with the opportunity to throw a pot on the pottery wheel. Registration is required. To register call 570-836-1022 ext#3.

Open Studio & Portfolio Prep, ages 13 and up. Class Limit – 6. Tuesdays at 7:00 – 8:30 p.m. Session 1 – July 7, 14, 21, 28. Session 2 – August 4, 11, 18, 25. Instructor: Steve Colley. Cost: $65 per 4-class session. Students of all levels of experience will have the opportunity to work at their own pace with the medium of their choice, whether it is pottery, sculpture, drawing or painting. Students will also learn how to create a portfolio to showcase their work for college, professional or personal reasons. Registration is required. To register call 570-836-1022 ext#3.

Plein Air Drawing & Painting at the Park. At Tunkhannock’s Riverside Park. Thursdays from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Session 1 – July 9, 16, 23, 30. Session 2 – August 6, 13, 20, 27. Class Limit – 10. Instructor: Steve Colley. Cost: $65 for each four-class series; a supplies list will be provided. Plein Air simply put is a French term for painting outside. There is no better way to learn to paint the landscape than to get outside and paint it! This class is open to beginner students as well as more advanced students. The class will address issues with handling the changing light and weather conditions as students work in the medium of their choice. Registration is required. To register call 570-836-1022 ext#3.

Writers Group. Every other Thursday at 7 p.m. July 9, 23 Aug 6, 20. Come and read your work or listen and be inspired. Learn the craft of writing as you write toward a goal of publication. All genres and levels of writing are welcome. Registration is required. To register call 570-836-1022 ext#3.