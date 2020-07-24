Being Hospitable: Taking care of your employees’ mental health

July 23, 2020 Times Leader Features
John Lahr Being Hospitable

In the restaurant industry, we typically place speed and quality of service at the highest point of emphasis.

The job is physically demanding, and naturally we worry about our physical well-being first.

But how about the other way you feel? Are you having a good day? Is something from your personal life reflecting on the way you do your job? Is your work affecting you mentally? Do you feel like you need a break?

As a manager, it is my job to make sure my employees’ mental morale is at its highest point to make our guests’ experience not only the best we can possibly make it, but also to make it as comfortable and relaxing as possible as well. As guests, you choose where to dine, and when you go to a restaurant, I expect that you expect to have a great experience. Mental health in personnel in my business as the same as any businesses employees can affect the way your business trends.

A happy employee is your first wave of communication toward your guest or client, and it is very important that they are in a comfortable work space to ensure the longevity of your business.

This business is a special business in the way that we get to touch so many lives every day even in the smallest way. A good meal goes a long way whether your beginning or ending your day.

Understanding that our employees work a lot of hours and devote a lot of their mental energy to doing their job is very important. I see my employees every day and it has become second nature to me to be able to “read” them. Is it time for an extra day off? How long has it been since they’ve been on vacation?

Communication is the front line to making sure your staff are mentally well enough to perform their job the way you want it done. It’s also extremely important to make sure they’re taking time off not only for physical but mental purposes.

Burning yourself out in this industry is extremely easy, and I’ve seen it countless times. Subtle cues from your employee can explain that maybe its time to give them a mental day to take a break.

Mindfulness in yourself and personally for myself are important as well. Meditation and relaxation are stress relievers that are becoming more and more commonplace in workplaces. Making sure that people are mentally fit to do their jobs through mindful meditation can be a great way to motivate your staff and ultimately get better productivity out of your employees.

It teaches you to take a step back, and take time for yourself in places you may have not realized were there.

Understanding long lasting trends such as this and bringing it into the workplace isn’t progressive, I believe it’s good leadership. It proves that you care for your employees well being and also shows them that you are doing everything in your power to make their lives just a little bit better.

Positive attitudes reflect a positive culture. I preach it where I work almost to a point it’s an annoyance to my staff. From a management role, I make sure I start my day by greeting everyone as positively as possible. I strongly feel it changes the vibe and mental status of the workplace. If management is miserable, it bleeds down to the rest of the staff. I believe a calming or energizing presence isn’t hard to project and creates more positivity to start everyone’s work day.

And if you lead by example, your employees will follow.

John Lahr is the clubhouse manager at the Westmoreland Club. His column appears weekly.