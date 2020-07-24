Remember When: Enormous ice cream sodas were 20 cents ….

Ah, an enormous ice cream soda with chocolate syrup, whipped cream and a sprinkling of nuts – all for just 20 cents at the Stanton Pharmacy soda fountain back around 1952.
We have fantasy sports. But will there ever be such a thing as fantasy historic preservation?
If some kind spirit were to give me a magic wand and instructions to wave it and restore my favorite old places from the mists of the past – in all their glory – these are some of the ones I’d pick.
The Penn Theater: This great old movie house on Wilkes-Barre’s South Main Street was where I went to see the latest cowboy flicks at prices the Paramount and Comerford up on the Square couldn’t touch. It was also the only place in town where you could see a trained dog act, Blackstone the Magician and the occasional visiting Hollywood celebrity hyping his or her latest movie.
The Goose Island Junction: I don’t know the proper name of this old structure, but it was a switching tower for rail lines, and it was visible from Division Street. I was actually in it once, and I was impressed by the row of enormous levers controlling the switches to get the passing trains on the right tracks. Plus, the switchman hung big lanterns on the crossing gates. Where do you see this today?
Kirby Park’s Natural Area: Well, that’s what the section cut off by the levee is called today, in all its overgrowth and wildness. Before the levee, though, it was a beautifully manicured site with a reflecting pool, a bandstand, a cobblestone access road and a small (and somewhat inhumane) zoo. It was before my time, but old photos show families having lots of fun there.
The South Main Street Armory: I’ll admit this enormous 1880s castle-like building would be costly to maintain today. Built for National Guard training, in its later years it was the area’s largest indoor arena, with uses ranging from boxing shows to roller skating. In the early 20th century it featured basketball played inside a wire enclosure (to keep the ball inbounds), with the game followed by dancing to a live orchestra. Hey, beat that for a fun evening.
The Top Hat Diner: Ask any long-time Kingston resident what the best-ever feature of that town was, and this eatery would probably be it. The animated neon sign showing a guy doffing his formal topper was one of the area’s most recognizable images – ever. The Top Hat survived wars, floods and name changes, but couldn’t beat redevelopment.
Bone Stadium: I longed so much to see the stock car races advertised in the paper for this big oval track near Pittston. What kid wouldn’t? My parents, though admirable in other ways, had a blind spot for Fords and Chevys running around without going anywhere. You could also see high school football played in the infield, all in all a truly unique venue for the area.
Cheap outdoor pools: Towns and neighborhoods galore had swimming for the public in summer. So did amusement parks, like Sans Souci in Hanover Township – my personal favorite. They’re few in number today, and memberships are considerably more expensive than the 50-cent badge Wilkes-Barre once sold you for a summer of splashing in its collection of pools.
OK – we’ll never get them back. Life is a settled matter.
But, fantasy historic preservation or not, I can taste that ice cream soda now. Hey, here’s a quarter, and keep the change.
Tom Mooney is a Times Leader history columnist.