Remember When: Enormous ice cream sodas were 20 cents ….

Therese Inverso doesn’t smoke and her diet is packed with organic edibles — everything from bok choy to arugula to dandelion greens — from her backyard garden.

So the 69-year-old Wilkes-Barre resident was astounded earlier this year when a lump on her forehead and a pain in her hip led her to seek medical attention — and to receive a diagnosis of lung cancer that had spread.

“I’m lucky, though,” said Inverso, a retired teacher who taught music in countries as far away as Jamaica and Iran. “I have the EGFR mutation (that stands for epidermal growth factor receptor and refers to a protein that exists on cell surfaces) and the treatment is to take a pill every day for the rest of my life. That will shrink the tumors.”

While she’s feeling lucky, and still busily harvesting her rye crop and her garlic scapes — so she can use the grain in homemade rye bread and the scapes in homemade pesto — Inverso said earlier this week she wants to make people more aware of radon, an invisible, odorless radioactive gas that the Environmental Protection Agency cites as the leading cause of lung cancer in non-smokers.

She admits she can’t prove that’s how she got Stage IV lung cancer; but it’s her strong suspicion.

According to the state Department of Environmental Protection website, Pennsylvania has “one of the most serious radon problems in the United States. Approximately 40 percent of Pennsylvania homes have radon levels above the Environmental Protection Agency’s action guideline of 4 picocuries per liter.”

“Hands down, the smartest thing to do is to test your home for radon, no matter where you live,” the DEP advises.

Inverso agrees whole-heartedly, and said she arranged after her diagnosis for a 2-day test of her home. An early reading showed 1.1 picocuries per liter, but then, after a change in the weather, it registered at 2.9.

Technically, the 2.9 was below the EPA guideline, but it wasn’t below the World Health Organization’s recommendation, which since 2009 has been the equivalent of 2.7 picocuries.

Besides, Inverso reasoned, if the radon level could fluctuate so quickly during a 2-day test, how much might it fluctuate during a week or month or year?

“Radon levels change all the time,” Ruth Gilmore, a salesperson from SWAT Environmental, a radon-mitigation business with offices in Allentown, said Thursday in a telephone interview.

“It’s a gas and it moves around in pockets under the earth,” she said. “In winter the level could double because the ground might be frozen and the gas is trying to evacuate, looking for the path of least resistance. That could be into your basement.”

Sometimes people have a house checked for radon before they buy it, Gilmore said, but then never think about testing again.

“I test my house every 2 or 3 years,” she said.

SWAT (Soil, Water and Air Technologies) Environmental doesn’t conduct radon tests, Gilmore stressed, but comes on the scene after a homeowner learns about a radon problem and contacts the company, seeking to eliminate it.

“We are mitigators,” she said, explaining it’s better not to have the same entity say you need a product and then sell you that product.

Inverso has been renting her home, so she knows it’s not her decision whether or not to install a mitigation system. She thinks she might look for a new place to live.

In the meantime, she’s going to thresh her rye and harvest — or as she prefers to call it, glean —various plants.

“I put dandelion greens in a salad,” she said, giving a visitor a tour and enough background information to make her sound like Euell Gibbons. “I have Jerusalem artichokes everywhere … yesterday I cooked pigweed. My sister says to call it amaranth because that sounds better … I used some spicy leaves from the horseradish …”

“My peas are using okra stalks (from the last growing season) to climb,” she said, continuing the tour. “I had corn last year and peas are growing up the (leftover) cornstalk.”

“These are ‘volunteer tomatoes.’ I call them that because they come up on their own, ” she said, pointing to a tomato patch. “In theory I should thin them, but I don’t.”

Taking a break to cough, Inverso said, “I never used to cough like this.”

Then she pulled herself together.

“… I have thyme and rosemary; the dill comes up on its own … when the cilantro goes to seed, the seeds are coriander … This is mache, and it’s a salad green …. the sweet Williams were my husband’s favorite flowers …”

Taking another break, she put her hand to her throat. “I wish I could stop this coughing.”

is radon common in the coal mining region.