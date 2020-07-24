Sts. Cyril & Methodius Church plans Food Truck Festival, furniture sale

July 24, 2020 Times Leader Features
Volunteers unload a 5 foot x 10-foot glass tabletop that is one of many items donated to a furniture sale, set for Aug. 7-8, which will benefit Sts. Cyril and Methodius Church in Olyphant.

<p>A set of 12 matching chairs is among the items available at the church furniture sale in Olyphant.</p>

<p>The furniture sale will be held outdoors because of the coronavirus situation.</p>

SaintsCyril and Methodius Ukrainian Catholic Church, Olyphant, is keeping busy with fund-raisers over the next few weeks.

On Saturday, July 25, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, July 26 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., the church will host a Food Truck Festival in its parking lot, 207 River St., Olyphant.

The food will be take-out only, and will include pierogies, ice cream, potato pancakes, haluski, funnel cakes, stuffed pretzels and a variety of wraps and sandwiches plus beverages.

Please wear your mask and respect social distancing.

Two weeks later, on Friday, Aug. 7 and Saturday, Aug. 8, the church will host a furniture sale, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days. Due to the coronavirus situation, the sale will be held outdoors, behind St. Cyril’s Church and Rectory, in the driveway.

Customers may enter from 135 River St. (between the school and the rectory) or from West Grant Street, Olyphant.

All the furniture and home decor has been donated by estates or by people who were moving or down-sizing their homes. Food trucks and raffles will be available.

Some of the furniture that is available includes a custom-made, solid glass tabletop that is 5 feet x 10 feet, with two marble support stands and 12 matching black lacquer chairs and a glass/black lacquer curio.

They are all in excellent condition, said event chairperson Lauren Telep, who offered “special thanks to the guys from Dunmore, our church parishioners and church neighbors who got it safely to St. Cyril’s backyard,” noting it weighs from 550 to 600 pounds.

If anyone is interested in inquiring about the tabletop, support stands and chairs, they may contact Telep in advance at 570-383-0319 or 646-241-9443.