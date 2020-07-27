Take life with COVID-19 one day at a time

The new normal.

No doubt a phrase you’re already tired of hearing, it’s become the rallying cry of everyone who is trying to make rational sense of how we are to live in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

But coping with the presence of COVID-19 in our communities is more than an exercise in acceptance. It’s an effort to adapt to a lifestyle that wasn’t necessary before the virus and will be vital for the foreseeable future.

Quite frankly, COVID-19 will be with us until we reach a point of herd immunity, which is unlikely to occur until we develop and distribute an effective vaccine. And although trials are promising at this point, we have months to wait before such a vaccine can be approved and widely available — from the optimistic perspective.

So, as complicated as adjusting to life in the pandemic era has been, the best approach to doing so may be simple:

Take one day at a time.

Managing your expectations can be an effective tool in dealing with the stress and anxiety that we’re all experiencing during the pandemic. Trying to predict or looking forward to an end can lead to increased anxiety and often disappointment when those timelines are not met.

Living in the present moment and not setting parameters on when you think your life will return to normal might be your best tactic in maintaining your mental health. Being present is a form of meditation that can reduce stress and some of the physical symptoms that result from too much of it.

Discomfort and uncertainty are two constants in this new normal. We’re unsure how long and with how much potency COVID-19 will be with us, and we know that masking and physical distancing are proven methods of slowing the spread of the virus in our communities.

New cases of COVID-19 are climbing across the country — with alarming pace in some regions — and across the state, and although numbers in northeast Pennsylvania are promising for now, we must recognize the safety precautions that got us to this point are the same measures that will show us a healthy path forward.

Let’s be honest: Wearing a mask whenever we are in public and within six feet of others is an annoyance, and being away from our friends and loved ones for long periods of time is truly difficult.

But the minor annoyance of covering the mouth and nose with a thin piece of fabric or cloth is well worth preventing the transmission of a virus that can be deadly at its worst. And refraining from seeing our loved ones will never be easy, but it’s a better alternative to discovering which of those closest to us may be at high risk for serious complication from COVID-19.

We know now, from evidence gathered during the pandemic, that masking, distancing and hygiene truly work in mitigating the spread of the virus, so remember to:

· Wear a mask over your mouth and nose whenever entering a public space

· Maintain a distance of six feet from others whenever in public

· Practice respiratory hygiene by:

o Washing hands thoroughly and regularly or using hand sanitizer made of at least 60 percent alcohol

o Covering the mouth and nose with the inside of the elbow whenever coughing or sneezing

o Refraining from touching your face with your hands whenever exposed to others

We can and will get through this together. Following the advice of well informed, truth seeking professional scientists is the shortest and surest way through this challenge.

Please do YOUR part

Dr. Alfred Casale, a cardiothoracic surgeon, is chief medical officer for surgical services for Geisinger and chair of the Geisinger Heart Institute. Readers may write to him via [email protected]