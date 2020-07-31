United Way of Wyoming Valley announces award recipients

July 31, 2020 Times Leader Features
Pictured in the Rose Brader Award presentation at Trion Industries are, from left: Trion representatives Sam Rostock, Chief Financial Officer, Keri Degnan, Warehouse Supervisor, John Thalenfeld, President and CEO; and Bill Jones, President and CEO, United Way of Wyoming Valley. Submitted photo

<p>Pictured in the Kane Award presentation at Wyoming Valley West School District’s Third Avenue Elementary School are, from left: Wyoming Valley West School District Representatives Dave Novrocki, Director of Curriculum and Instruction, Anthony Dicton, Coordinator of School Safety, Security, and College/Career Readiness; Joe Luksa, President of WVW Education Association; Stephanie Gover, Elementary School Teacher; Bill Jones, President and CEO, United Way of Wyoming Valley; and Dave Tosh, Superintendent, Wyoming Valley West School District.</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

WILKES-BARRE – United Way of Wyoming Valley is pleased to announce the recipients of its two community service awards for 2020.

The United Way of Wyoming Valley recently presented its Rose Brader Award for Community Service to Keri Degnan, warehouse supervisor, Trion Industries, Inc. Keri Degnan received the distinguished award for her recent efforts to support the Commission on Economic Opportunity’s (CEO) food bank program. Keri Degnan has been a seasoned volunteer at CEO for decades, but recently she became a full-time volunteer while Trion Industries closed due to the stay-at-home order. Ms. Degnan’s efforts and care for others became essential in helping to provide emergency food services throughout the community.

The Rose Brader Community Service Award is named in honor of the late Rosalie Brader, a 31-year employee of the United Way of Wyoming Valley who devoted extensive volunteer time and talent towards numerous local health and human service organizations.

The United Way of Wyoming Valley presented its Sarah and Anthony Kane Award to Stephanie Gover, third grade elementary school teacher, Wyoming Valley West School District.

Ms. Gover received the award in recognition of her commitment to teaching during the COVID-19 crisis. In March 2020, as teachers across the Wyoming Valley were required to transition to distance learning, Stephanie created opportunities to engage young students beyond their weekly lessons. She created virtual field trips to the International Space Station, the Capitol, and White House then connected all of it back to classroom material. She also encouraged students to create journals to reflect on their social and emotional needs during a difficult time.

The Kane Award is named for the late Anthony Kane and his late wife, Sarah. Anthony Kane was a teacher and PSEA leader in Northeastern Pennsylvania. It recognizes PSEA members who are leaders among their peers by supporting United Way programs and contributing outstanding volunteer service in both their school and community.