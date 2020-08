Being Hospitable: Restaurant business is about always trending

Everything in my industry seems to go full circle from food, to wine, to cocktails. I find it very interesting.

One thing that’s hot today was popular 50 years ago. Some things regain popularity every few years or so. Things like food are reinvented every day to meet standards of today’s diner.

Things like wines are constantly enhanced year to year because of science and development. Cocktails are constantly being transformed and are being more carefully crafted with finer ingredients.

As a whole, your dining experience is constantly being transformed from yesterday’s news to what’s hot today.

The proteins you buy and order like chicken, steak and seafood are all the same as they have been since you can remember. The preparations are what have to be constantly evolved to keep today’s dining culture happy.

In recent memory, evolving from things like gastro-pubs where chefs use tweezers to put a distinct piece of art on the plate for you to eat, to the popularity of brew-pubs in a more casual setting, to today’s farm-to-table dining where the guest knows exactly when and where their romaine lettuce has been picked and procured from, is an interesting cycle.

We can now tell you where your proteins have been sourced from as well. People as a whole are eating healthier, trying to ingest less antibiotics and are making sure that for the most part what they are putting into their bodies from a second source won’t harm them in the long run.

All cooks alike that carefully craft your food are always keeping up with what’s new, what’s readily available and what’s hot today to put on your plate. It’s what drives the restaurant industry to higher levels and it keeps restaurants relevant for more than just a couple years.

You see restaurants open and close all the time. The good ones that have the drive to change and adjust to your palate are the ones that survive.

Cocktails in today’s world have taken a step back in time. Crafted carefully and with better ingredients, the drinks from the mid-1900s have taken on a whole new light.

Bartenders are sick and tired of using cheap ingredients just to put a drink on your table. A daquiri is not just a drink thrown in a blender with some sugar juice from a gallon jug anymore. The good ones are utilizing fresh and more flavorful ingredients to give you more of an experience than just putting an old apple martini in front of you.

Setting a bar menu up is now as well thought out as setting up a dinner menu. It’s the first thing you see when you sit down for a meal, and we feel as though the items you see should pop out at you. Re-imagining an ever-evolving cocktail, wine, and drink menu is something that should be a staple in any restaurant.

Making sure it makes sense compared to a chef’s dinner menu is another thing. It’s great to be able to pair a glass of wine with dinner, it’s even better if you can pair a cocktail. It shows that there has been care put into the menu.

In an ever-evolving world where rules change by the minute, know and understand that the restaurant that you enjoy is also evolving, but in a good way.

The restaurant industry as a whole in our area has evolved over the last 15 years or so to bring us some of the most eclectic foods we can possibly imagine. To think that you can experience so many different tastes from around the world in a 10-mile radius is something that was unimaginable in years past.

There are so many options, and those options are ever evolving, so go out and eat!

John Lahr is the clubhouse manager at the Westmoreland Club. His column appears weekly.