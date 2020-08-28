Waverly Community House to sponsor Waverly Waddle

New date for rescheduled event is Sept. 12

This year there is an option to take part in a virtual version of the Waverly Waddle, in addition to the Sept. 12 race that begins at the Waverly Community House. Submitted photo

Rain or shine, on Saturday, Sept. 12, The Comm will hold its annual “Waverly Waddle” 5K Run/Walk, an annual event that is being postponed from its traditional May date due to community health concerns. Official registration includes timing by Second Wind Race Timing of Coatesville, PA. T-shirts will be provided to the first 50 registered participants and event sponsors.

The race will begin at 9 a.m. Check-in is from 8 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. on the back lawn of the Waverly Community House. Advance registration is strongly encouraged in order to social distance safely and reduce day of registration lines.

If you register by Thursday, September 10, the fees are $20 for adults, $12 for participants 12 years and under and family rate (3 or more participants) is available for $35. Day of race fees, when advance registration is not possible, are $25 for adults, $15 for participants 12 and under and a $40 family rate.

New to the 2020 Waddle is a Virtual Run! Run anytime September 1 through September 8 and submit your race time. Details can be found on the website: waverlycomm.org. Prices for the virtual run are the same as above.

The race format will comply with current CDC guidelines. Please bring a mask for registration and in cases where social distancing is not possible.

Medals will be given in the following categories: 1st and 2nd place runners in age groups: 50+, 30-49, 16-29 and 15 and under. This year’s Waddle is chaired by Emily Karam.

Sponsors to date include: Karam Orthodontics; Anders P. Nelson, M.D.; Toyota of Scranton; Constantino’s Catering and Events; McDonald’s Restaurant; Weis Markets; MMQ, PC; Elk Mountain Ski Resort; Allied Glass Industries, Inc.; Peoples Security Bank; Arendt’s Outdoor Services and Pediatric Dental Specialists. All proceeds benefit The Comm’s recovery and reopening mission.

For more information and for registration forms visit the website at www.waverlycomm.org or call The Comm office at (570) 586-8191, extension 2. The Waverly Community House is located at 1115 North Abington Road in Waverly. There is no rain date.