Waverly Community House to sponsor Waverly Waddle

It was supposed to be a 3-week vacation, but thanks to a coronavirus lockdown that closed the borders, Father Fidel Ticona ended up staying in his native Peru for five months.

“It was like five years,” said Father Fidel, 50, who is glad to finally be back at St. Nicholas Church in Wilkes-Barre, where he serves as parochial vicar and helps minister to a flock that includes speakers of both Spanish and English as a first language.

“I’m glad he’s back safe and sound,” said St. Nicholas pastor, the Rev. Joseph Verespy. “There was a big gap here while he was gone.”

“Every day we are praying in our group, praying for Father Fidel,” said Melba Delvillar, a tailor and church volunteer from Wilkes-Barre. “A few of us heard he is back and we are so happy.”

Back at the end of February, Father Fidel’s trip to Peru started out to be a “wonderful” and relaxing vacation in his hometown of Puno, with the chance to see his younger brother Ruben and older brother Mario, along with other relatives and friends.

“I have one friend who invited me to a beach along the Pacific Ocean; he knows how much I like fresh seafood,” Father Fidel said, smiling at the memory.

Then on March 16, the day he was supposed to fly back to the United States, the priest was on his way to the airport when a call from his niece brought unexpected news — the government was going “to shut everything down.”

“Are you serious?” he asked her. “Everything?”

“Everything!” she replied.

He proceeded to the chaotic airport, where all flights were to shut down as of midnight. That meant he might be able to fly to Lima, but after that there would be no connecting flight out of the country.

So he decided to stay in Puno. “Thanks be to God, I have an apartment in my brother’s house,” he said.

“At first I thought (the lockdown) would last two weeks,” he said.

But the lockdown was extended and extended again. Vital errands became difficult.

“I had to go to the bank,” he said, estimating that would have been a 20-minute bus ride.

But the only way to get there was to walk. “It was two hours to get there, and I took the short way,” he remembered ruefully. “Then it was two hours to walk home.”

In between, there was a four-hour wait in line at the bank. After that long day, he said, “My legs hurt so much.”

At the beginning of the lockdown, Father Fidel said, “I spent countless hours trying to get plane tickets,” only to have flights canceled again and again.

Then he made contact with Father Verespy back at St. Nicholas, who reassured him. “He said ‘Calm down; don’t worry; we’re shut down, too.”

So Father Fidel tried to relax, and to look at his extended time in Peru as a sojourn that perhaps God intended.

“In the beginning I was thinking, I’m supposed to do this, supposed to do that … Sometimes we forget that He also has a plan.”

So Father Fidel stayed in Peru, sometimes offering comfort over the phone to a friend who had been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

The friend, who believes he was exposed to the virus in the only place where he didn’t wear a mask, the dining area of the mine where he worked, thought he was going to die. Fortunately, Father Fidel said, the man recovered — but then found his acquaintances “treated him like a leper.”

During his extended stay, people asked Father Fidel why he wanted to return to the United States. “They said, you can do the same things here.”

And he thought about it.

Puno, Peru offered the tug of home ties. But so did Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania.

“You have to hear your heart,” he said on Wednesday, explaining he felt called to return to St. Nicholas in Wilkes-Barre, where he recently emerged from 14 days of self-quarantine and tested negative for the virus.

“Here, for many people I serve more than spiritual needs,” he said. “They might need help getting a job or translating a document or working on their immigration status. Sometimes people just need to talk, and even if you can’t change a situation, a word can sometimes be enough to make a difference in someone’s life.”

“Sometimes it can be overwhelming,” he said.

But, he added, “I got a text once on Christmas day, saying ‘because of you, I’m still alive.’ ”

He considers that to be evidence he’s in the right place.