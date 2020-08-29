Around Town: Virtual NEPA Sings still a wonderful event

August 29, 2020 Times Leader
Mike McGinley Around Town

After months of planning, it was a letdown when NEPA Sings, the annual singing competition raising money for CASA of Luzerne County, had to be postponed.

It was sad to forgo the usual crowd-filled evening in Wyoming Seminary’s auditorium listening to the area’s most talented singers.

However, the idea was born to still have the contestants perform and have the judges judge, but it would be pre-recorded and air at a later time so that people all over the world could watch if they wanted.

It turned out to be a fabulous idea, because Thursday night the full performances aired on Facebook and CASA’s website. What is usually an in-person event with hundreds of people turned into a virtual night of enjoyment, no matter where a person was watching.

On Thursday, the third annual NEPA Sings aired with 31-year-old Ben Yates of Wyoming taking home the grand prize and 17-year-old Marina Rinkunas coming in second.

I was in awe of all the performances, actually, as I sat at a watch party at the Westmoreland Club, where committee members and CASA staff and board members gathered in a socially distant way to watch.

When I think of all the time and preparation it took for these contestants to get ready to perform, it’s heartwarming.

Heartwarming because these young people all have passion for their craft. Some do it as a hobby, but some want to make more of a career out of it.

Whatever their desire, good for them, I say.

Many times we’re so busy that we don’t stop to participate in something that unleashes our passion as these folks did.

At auditions many months ago, many were nervous and unsure of what they were getting into. To see them perform at such high levels at the actual event was moving.

I can honestly say even though the show didn’t happen as planned, the NEPA Sings team, along with Coal Creative, did a fantastic job pulling it together and broadcasting it to the masses.

Even better is the fact that all money raised goes toward CASA of Luzerne County’s mission of giving voices to abused and neglected children in the foster care system.

CASA stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates – responsible adults who go through training and are able to listen to and get to know affected children.

These advocates take a considerable amount of time out of their lives and invest those hours into kids.

You can learn more about the organization at luzernecasa.org.

For me, the night of music and fun is a pleasureful way to spend an evening, but even more important is supporting the critical work that CASA is doing.

The virtual event was such a success this year, that who knows what next will bring.

What I do know is that it will bring more beautiful voices from people wanting to sing their hearts out.

And it’s all for the children.

Mike McGinley is the Times Leader Media Group's major accounts executive.