Around Town: Looking back on what was a special summer

Just the other day a friend and I were reflecting on our past lives: the travel, the nights out, the carefree ways in which we went about our business around town.

As we move into September, I’m looking back on a summer spent mainly in Luzerne County. Places like Kirby Park, the Seven Tubs Nature Area and Frances Slocum State Park were busy, and rightfully so.

My favorite nights were the ones spent after work running the dike at Kirby Park, to be honest.

I loved watching children frolic in the grass, the pick-up softball games taking place and people exercising. It also was therapeutic since entertainment venues and restaurants were limited.

When I thought about all of my previous summers, I realized they were filled with expensive hotel stays, big dinners I probably didn’t need (but enjoyed) and abundant libations.

I thought about and reflected on what was special about this summer, despite it looking so different from those of the past.

• The family time: There were more dinners on my family’s deck than I ever remember. Grilled chicken, ribs and baked beans were staples. I didn’t even mind our family dogs trying desperately to scarf down table food as they jumped repeatedly.

• The reading: I spent more time reading election and current event news than I care to elaborate on. But, never before have I felt so informed on what’s happening in the world. I’m armed with loads of information on what’s happening in our government and community because I not only read the paper cover to cover most days, I kept up on Twitter updates, some of my favorite blogs and even some actual hardcover books (yes, like newspapers they are still around and offer the nostalgia of simpler times).

• The animals: My family dogs and cats got more love and attention than ever before, and – quite frankly – I realized that they need more of it. They gave so much affection this summer, and I could see the look in their eyes after a long walk or cool bath. They knew we were spending more time with them than in years past. What they didn’t know is that COVID-19 was to thank.

When Labor Day weekend was approaching, I received kind messages from friends inviting me to small house gatherings or wondering if I was planning a getaway anywhere.

The truth is, that as of Friday morning I still wasn’t sure.

In the age of COVID-19, we’re all left a little unsure. We’re unsure of what our next step should be, let alone where our next vacation destination should be.

For someone like me, who’s always functioned with a plan and prepared months in advance, it’s a welcomed reprieve.

This certainly was my summer without a plan – filled with short visits with friends, many outdoor activities and all-around peace and quiet.

On this Labor Day weekend, I know many are feeling a little sad that they’re not at their favorite vacation destination. Some I’ve talked to are upset they don’t have their own plan for this weekend, which is usually spent recognizing the end of summer.

I don’t think, though, that we have to spend our time wondering what we’d be doing if COVID-19 hadn’t changed our routines.

We can embrace the present, whether that means extra family time on the deck or spending time with our furry friends.

After all, those are truly the things that matter.

Happy Labor Day weekend.

