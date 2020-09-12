Hikers follow Game Land trail to scenic overlook

Janet Kaericher from the village of Jonas and Adrienne Matush from Effort enjoy the view from the overlook.
Mary Therese Biebel | Times Leader
The hikers walk through a wooded section of State Game Lands 141 in Carbon County as part of the DCNR Hiking Series. The next hike is set for Oct. 14 or Oct. 15 and will include 5 miles on the Greater Hazleton Rails to Trails.
Mary Therese Biebel | Times Leader
Susan Dymarcik and John Natale, both of Kresgeville, Linda Mantush of Ashley and Amy Filanowski of Orefield listen as environmental education specialist Megan Fedor, center, shares some nature lore.
Mary Therese Biebel | Times Leader
The hikers take a break to admire the overlook before heading back along the trail.
Mary Therese Biebel | Times Leader
Pete DiSabella of Mountain Top takes in the view through a pair of binoculars.
Mary Therese Biebel | Times Leader
Ask Betty Schaffrick of Jim Thorpe, at left, what she likes about the DCNR Hiking Series, and she responds, “Being outside!”
Mary Therese Biebel | Times Leader
The hike began on a wide access road in State Game Lands 141 in Carbon County.
Mary Therese Biebel | Times Leader
“Look, a raven!” one of the hikers pointed out.
“And it’s below us,” environmental education specialist Megan Fedor said with a smile as the little group she had led through the woods relaxed on a rocky ledge overlooking the Lehigh River.
The raven sighting was one of the high points — pun intended — of a Friday morning hike, that began in a parking lot along Behrens Road in Carbon County and snaked 3.4 miles, out and back, through State Game Lands 141.
“This is one of my favorite places to bring people. It’s a spectacular overlook,” said Fedor, who started the DCNR (Department of Conservation and Natural Resources) hiking series a few years ago on the trails in Hickory Run State Park before branching out to trails beyond the park.
A dozen hikers took part in Friday morning’s adventure, and every one of them said he or she was grateful for the chance to be outdoors.
Most of them also said they’d hiked with Fedor and/or her colleague Amy Shull before.
“Megan and Amy have so much knowledge about flora and fauna,” Pete DiSabella of Mountain Top said, adding with a laugh,” I just wish I could remember more of what they say.”
“I love their insight into the animals and the foliage,” said Janet Kaericher, who lives in the village of Jonas in Monroe County.
“You not only get outside, you get a botany lecture,” said Jack Schank of Havertown.
As the group hiked into the game lands, Fedor did cover some botany topics. She pointed out the different shapes of leaves on the sassafras tree, including the ones shaped like mittens; explained that webworms don’t defoliate a tree the way gypsy moth caterpillars do; and briefly described how different forms of land management had created different habitat for wildlife, from forested areas with tall oak and pine trees to fields of ferns and berry bushes.
“Game lands are amazing places for recreation,” Fedor told the group, suggested that even if they were not hunters they might want to consider purchasing a hunting license because the money would help preserve animal habitat.
Most of Friday’s hike took place on an access road; a portion took place on a narrower trail with some rocks and roots. At the turnaround point, the overlook showed off a stretch of the Lehigh where the river bends into a horseshoe shape.
“We’re between Rockport and Penn Haven,” Fedor said, pointing out the Lehigh Gorge State Park Rails to Trails path and an active rail line below.
“There are places here I’d never know about,” a hiker named Linda from Albrightsville said, “except for the hiking series.”
The next hike in the DCNR Hiking Series is set for 9 a.m. Oct. 14 and 9 a.m. Oct. 15 (choose one) and will cover 5 flat miles along the Greater Hazleton Rails to Trails.
There is a limit on the number of participants, and hikers must wear a face mask during the entire hike. To register, go to https://events.dcnr.pa.gov/ or call the Hickory Run State Park Office at 570-403-2006.