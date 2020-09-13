Around Town: Café Italia staying in family, keeping recipes

Like many businesses, Café Italia in Pittston struggled during the height of COVID-19.
Restaurants were disappointingly shut down for weeks, offering just take-out and curbside service.
Thankfully, that’s changed as guidelines have been altered since the start of summer.
Now, it’s getting “better by the day,” according to Alicia Marranca, who recently shared some good news with me: She’s purchased Café Italia from her mother and will keep all of the original family recipes.
You may remember her dad, Sam, whether from in-person meetings or by reputation, as he regularly acted as the “face” inside the walls of Café Italia.
The eatery has been popular for years as a relaxing spot for Italian cuisine, which Alicia vows to carry on in the same tradition as her father who passed away a few years ago.
“He built such a legacy here,” she told me, reflecting on how he’d be happy the business was staying in the family despite the hardship of a pandemic.
But, with a refreshed look and COVID restrictions easing, she’s optimistic, especially because longtime regular customers are now coming back.
She noted that the outdoor dining area covered by a large wedding tent has helped and she’s enjoying all the “little stories” she’s hearing about her dad.
The atmosphere inside has transformed, too, with a more modern look, typical of what you would see in Italian restaurants.
The restaurant is easily accessible on River Road in Pittston, and I recall many evenings going there for friends’ birthday gatherings and leaving entirely too full (the portions were huge).
Most recently, Café Italia won Best Italian Restaurant in the Best of Times Leader Readers’ Choice Awards, no doubt thanks to dishes like sausage calabrese, chicken cacciatore, eggplant sorrentino and the staples like piccata, parmigiana, marsala and francaise.
Popular throughout the years have been the weekly specials, which range from a variety of entrees to homemade desserts.
Alicia mentioned that her mom questioned whether taking the restaurant off her hands was a good idea at first, but with 17 years food industry experience and a passion for people in Pittston, Alicia made the decision to do so.
Like many of our favorite eateries locally, I hope their loyal customers continue to support.
I know “around town” this week many are talking about the new rule forcing establishments to stop serving alcohol after 10 p.m. when opening indoor dining at 50% capacity.
Since Café Italia closes at 9 p.m. and is BYOB, that doesn’t pose a business threat, but I’m wholeheartedly thinking about businesses that rule does affect.
There are many people who enjoy those late-night libations, and many establishments that need to keep serving them to survive.
I’m hoping that the latest “rule” doesn’t last too long, so that nightowls and late-night lovers can get back to their normal routines and our favorite bartenders, who are now acting as servers, can continue their livelihoods.
