‘When we found your words we devoured them’

Participants in the Bible study session can see a video supplied by Little Rock Scripture Study.
Participants in a Zoom-powered Bible study session sponsored by St. Ignatius of Loyola Parish in Kingston are using new technology to discuss an ancient text, the Book of Jeremiah.
When Jeremiah’s message annoyed some who heard him, they lowered him into a cistern and left him there to die. He was later released.
If the prophet Jeremiah, who lived some 2,600 years ago, could see a present-day computer screen and watch the faces — and hear the voices — of people as they discuss his book in their weekly Bible study sessions, how would he react?
“He would probably have a coronary,” Linda Goff, of Kingston said early Wednesday afternoon as she and close to a dozen other people assembled via Zoom for Bible study, sponsored by St. Ignatius of Loyola Parish.
No doubt the Old Testament prophet would be astounded, but he’d probably survive the shock. After all, he survived being whipped, put in the stocks and lowered into a cistern to die.
The Bible study group, taking part in a 10-week program put together by the Little Rock Scripture Study program, hasn’t reached that part of the book yet.
But they are reading the harsh language Jeremiah used when he admonished the people of his day for turning away from God, during a time frame when Assyria and Babylon were threats to the smaller kingdoms of Israel and Judah.
“He had a tough time of it,” participant Donna Fisher said, noting that people didn’t necessarily want to listen to Jeremiah.
“I think I would have listened to Jeremiah,” participant Tony Verbyla said.
“We would listen but do our own thing,” Goff said, imagining herself as part of an ancient biblical crowd.
People from St. Ignatius Parish in Kingston had been getting together in person for Bible study, ever since a survey taken about six years ago revealed a great deal of interest, coordinator Pat Cole said.
“We did the Book of Job, we did Psalms, we did the letters of Paul from prison,” Cole said.
When coronavirus concerns curtailed in-person meetings earlier this year, she said, “we really missed our Bible study.”
Then Zoom became a possibility, with help from tech-savvy participant Cindy Liskov.
“People were so absolutely thrilled. They immediately said yes,” Cole said. “Only a couple people said they were uncomfortable with it or didn’t have the technology. People had been sequestered and they were so happy to see another face.”
They’re also happy to discuss books of the Bible, including the book of Jeremiah.
“In chapter 15 there’s a verse that says ‘When we found your words, we devoured them,’ ” Liskov said, explaining that sums up how group members feel. “That’s such a beautiful verse.”
Fisher said she’s glad to hear the thoughts of other participants in the group.
“Everyone has a different perspective,” she said, “and we all benefit from hearing them.”
As their third recent Zoom meeting began on Wednesday, some participants said they see parallels between Jeremiah’s time, when the Babylonian Exile was looming, and today’s challenges.
“We’re in a pandemic,” Goff said. “We’re in politics up to our eyeballs.”
“A lot of the things I liked seem to be spiraling down,” Verbyla said, “and a lot of the things I don’t like are flourishing.”
Referencing a Simon & Garfunkel song that refers to “the neon god they made,” participant Mary Stchur said, “It seems like our times that Jeremiah is talking about. The prophet is telling people to turn back to God, and we need to turn back to God … God always offers hope.”
