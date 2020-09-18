Being Hospitable: It’s fall, ya’ll

It’s an exciting time of year for restaurants in general.
The newly brisk fall air gives us a friendly reminder that it’s time for a shakeup of our menu’s. Fall forward items such as varieties of squash, pumpkins, dried fruits and root vegetables paired with so-to-say heavier dishes are what you will be browsing over on a menu near you very soon.
It’s time for more braising and less grilling, switching from white wine to reds, and enjoying blissful moderate temperatures to pair perfect.
Careful menu developing and planning are any chef’s favorite thing to do.
Cooking the same thing day in and day out lead to the dishes becoming more redundant and less bright. Changing menus allow these women and men the opportunity to reinvigorate their drive. Creativity leads to the boldest and brightest menus, and the people who cook your food often want to shy away from the normal to create something that makes you smile and moreover want to return to dine with them again.
It’s easy to slap roasted butternut squash on a menu. Their creativity shines when they do something extra special to it in a way that leaves your mouth constantly turning back for another bite, and another.
Carefully crafting a cocktail list is especially fun in a way that you can also utilize a lot of the same ingredients the chef has brought in for their menus.
I’ve borrowed their apple ciders and paired them with bourbon, fresh cherries can be utilized to enhance a Manhattan from the run of the mill to something with an extra piece of flair that makes your drink stand apart from any other restaurant’s. Twisting a drink that calls for simple syrup with maple syrup can give your cocktail that special fall twist.
The real good drink menus have your pumpkin pie martini that’s made from actual pumpkin, not the pumpkin pie mix in a can. There are endless ways to enhance your favorite spirit, make sure if you don’t find the recipe online that you name it after yourself!
This time of year is a great time to try an old favorite restaurant, and be thankful not only for the well thought out menu that you see when you sit down, but the fact that the brick-and-mortar small business that you haven’t been to in a while is still thankfully there.
Through any circumstance and no matter what the men and women of the kitchen pridefully cook their menus to the best of their abilities and I for one am grateful for them, the small businesses that they own and work for, as well as the opportunity to be able to eat the amazing food they have to offer.
As Manny Gordon used to say, “Enjoy, Enjoy!”
John Lahr is the clubhouse manager at the Westmoreland Club in Wilkes-Barre. His column appears weekly.