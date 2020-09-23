Chalk Fest planned for Oct. 3 at Millenium Circle

Local artist Jan Lokuta supplied this small-scale model of an image he intends to replicate in charcoal at the Millenium Circle, where he invites children to take turns coloring the buffalo with chalk. The image is a recreation of a picture by 19th century artist George Catlin, who was born in Wilkes-Barre. Image courtesy Jan Lokuta

When the Riverfront Parks Committee holds its annual Chalk Fest on Oct. 3, children will be able to pick up a free box of chalk between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. at Wilkes-Barre’s Millennium Circle — and children and grown-ups alike will be welcome to draw all kinds of pictures and shapes on the nearby sidewalks.

“Maybe you want to celebrate the medical community or essential workers, in chalk, or maybe you want to celebrate the autumnal equinox,” Riverfront Parks executive director John Maday said. “Maybe you’re feeling hopeful, or maybe you’re feeling sad about this unique and challenging year. Whatever your feelings or ideas are, you’re welcome to express yourself in chalk.”

While people are drawing, they’ll be able to hear singer/songwriter Don Shappelle and the Pick-Ups provide musical entertainment. Participants are expected to wear masks (the park committee will have some to hand out if you forget yours) and follow social distancing guidelines.

“We have the sidewalks; we have the area (near the river) that’s designated as a fishing pier; there’s really a lot of room to spread out,” Maday said, estimating 200 or 300 people might attend.

There’s also another invitation being extended that day. Local artist and environmental advocate Jan Lokuta will have a large picture of an American bison, sketched with charcoal at the Millennium Circle and ready for children to help color with chalk.

In recent years Lokuta has organized similar projects, such as inviting people to help paint a mural that depicted the Susquehanna River during RiverFest.

This year, he said, the picture he has in mind for Chalk Fest was inspired by a George Catlin portrait of a bison.

Catlin, who was born in 1796 in Wilkes-Barre, was a lawyer, avid traveler and artist who became famous for his portraits of Native Americans.

Lokuta admires Catlin’s appreciation of and advocacy for nature, which included his suggestion, as early as 1832, that land in the Western part of the country be set aside for as a “nation’s park.”

In letters and notes written near the mouth of the Teton River, Catlin described buffalo, or American bison, calling them “these noble animals of the ox species” and lamenting that “they are rapidly wasting away at the approach of civilized man … in a very few years, to live only in books or on canvas.”

According to the United States Fish and Wildlife Service, an estimated 30 million buffalo roamed the prairies in the 1500s; the number was down to 325 animals in 1884. By 2018, conservation efforts had brought the number up to 500,000, including 5,000 in Yellowstone National Park.

The nation’s first National Park, Yellowstone was created in 1872, which was about 40 years after Catlin first suggested that public lands be set aside as a park, which he envisioned as a refuge not only for buffalo but for indigenous people.

“It is a melancholy contemplation for one who has traveled as I have through these realms, and seen this noble animal in all its pride and glory, to contemplate it so rapidly wasting from the world, drawing the irresistible conclusion too, which one must do, that its species is soon to be extinguished, and with it the peace and happiness (if not the actual existence) of the tribes of Indians who are joint tenants with them, in the occupancy of these vast and idle plains.”

“And what a splendid contemplation too, when one (who has traveled these realms, and can duly appreciate them) imagines them as they might in future be seen (by some great protecting policy of government) preserved in their pristine beauty and wildness, in a magnificent park …”

“I would ask no other monument to my memory, nor any other enrollment of my name amongst the famous dead, than the reputation of having been the founder of such an institution.”