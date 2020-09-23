Molasses crumb cake as inexplicable as Sasquatch

The old family molasses cake recipe uses predictable ingredients. The spices make the cake, but the mix of flour, sugar and shortening into “crumbs” makes the tasty topping (and the batter). Lacking buttermilk, I relied on mom’s very old trick of putting a little vinegar in regular milk.
Batter in pan, crumb topping more than half done
The cake baked and ready to serve, for most people. But this one has trees to grow and a story to tell.
I came up with the Bigfoot cake idea at the last minute Sunday as a way to punctuate the Lego backpacking scene I had planned earlier. Then after Jay’s birthday dinner — and after the cake was cut — he opened a birthday card from our sister Deb, and this was it. The punchline inside: “Just kidding, he doesn’t believe in you.” No, Deb and I did not collude. I had absolutely no idea she picked this card.
The original backpacker-meets-Bigfoot-cake I made for my oldest brother in 1977. The detail surprises me in hindsight. Jay used a backpack with four side pockets, stuff sacks strapped top and bottom, and a curved walking stick from a piece of wood he found and varnished. Note the empty canteen and that the footprint is going toward the spring (as indicated by the sign).
Sasquatch operates in mysterious ways, even in birthday cakes created 43 years apart.
My oldest brother — of “Uncle Jake’s Favorite Recipes,” to regular readers — has his birthday today. He visited the old West Hazleton Homestead last weekend, and I offered to stop by and make dinner and a birthday cake Sunday to celebrate the occasion a few days in advance. He had no menu preference, so I used my fallback decision system and made what I craved.
MT and I tossed around cake ideas, and I settled on a single-layer cake with trees on top and a backpacker hiking through them. Alas, edible trees for cakes were not immediately available. Plastic decoration trees were, but I already have a lot of little plastic trees. I’m a Lego buff, a big one.
So my Lego addiction collided with my craving for mom’s recipe for molasses crumb cake (the light brown topping ideal for a forest floor) and our shared backpacking experiences (Jay and I have traveled by shank’s mare through the forests since 1976).
You can see the results in the photo, but wait, there’s more!
The diorama needed a punctuation mark, and at the last minute I carved out a large footprint in front of the Lego backpacker. Thus Sasquatch enters the story in classic tradition as usual: sensed but not quite seen.
This actually re-imagined a shaped birthday cake I made for Jay in 1977: A backpacker is seen from behind, his pack so huge only his arms, boots and ankles are visible. His right hand holds a curved walking stick (Jay has such a stick, found in the woods). His raised left hand tilts the last drop of water out of a canteen. A sign pointing left reads “Spring.” Unfortunately, the hapless hiker is also standing in a giant footprint of something clearly traveling in the direction of the spring.
Now you know the whole story. Except —
MT liked the cake, but said it was a bit dry. She helpfully suggested adding some applesauce next time. I said it’s supposed to be dry, like a coffee cake. My late father loved molasses confections, so we have multiple family recipes for desserts flavored with the dark, sweet syrup.
“If I wanted it to be moist, I would make our shoo fly cake,” I said. “If I wanted it to be moister, I’d make shoo fly pie. If I wanted it to be even moister, I’d make the wet-bottom shoo fly pie.”
Without missing a beat, Jay added, deadpan. “If that’s not moist enough, just drink the molasses.”
Now you know the whole story. Except —
My sister Deb was not present at the repast (I served cold-water lobster tail with melted butter, shrimp scampi Trieste, grilled scallops wrapped in bacon, grilled potatoes and a salad from MT). But Deb conveyed a birthday card to Jay. After the meal was cleared and cake carved (Lego accoutrements removed), he opened the card.
It had a Bigfoot theme, and, no, Deb and I did not collude. I didn’t even know there was a card, much less what was on it, until Jay showed it to me.
The front had a lovely forest scene with a white silhouette of a Sasquatch and the words “Bigfoot wanted me to wish you a happy birthday.”
The punchline inside:
“Just kidding. He doesn’t believe in you.”
Here’s the old family recipe, sans Legos. It makes a 9-inch square cake. For bigger crowds, double it and use a 13 by 9 pan, though be sure to reserve at least double the crumbs.
“Dobru Chut!”
Molasses Crumb Cake
2 cups flour
1 cup sugar
½ cup shortening
1 egg
1 cup buttermilk
1 teaspoon cinnamon
½ teaspoon cloves
½ teaspoon nutmeg
2 tablespoons molasses
1 teaspoon baking soda
Preheat oven to 350°
Mix together flour, sugar and shortening to make crumbs. Reserve 1/3 cup for topping.
In separate bowl, beat egg with fork or whisk, add molasses, spices, buttermilk and baking soda. Add crumbs and mix well. Place in 9” square pan, spread reserve crumbs on top. Bake at 350oF for 35-40 min.
