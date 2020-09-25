Waverly Comm announced golf tournament finalists

September 25, 2020 Times Leader Features

1oo golfers participate in 24th annual event

Comm Classic golfers Jim Vipond and Judy Holera on the course at Glen Oak Country Club in Clark Summit. Submitted photo

Comm Classic golfers Jim Vipond and Judy Holera on the course at Glen Oak Country Club in Clark Summit.

Submitted photo

<p>Kathy Nelson, President of the Waverly Community House’s Board of Trustees, addresses the golfers at the 24th Annual Comm Classic Golf Tournament held at Glen Oak Country Club.</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

Kathy Nelson, President of the Waverly Community House’s Board of Trustees, addresses the golfers at the 24th Annual Comm Classic Golf Tournament held at Glen Oak Country Club.

Submitted photo

<p>Comm Classic golfers Kevin Kerns and Jeff Haudenschield were among the 100 golfers who took part in the recent 24th Annual Comm Classic Benefit Golf Tournament.</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

Comm Classic golfers Kevin Kerns and Jeff Haudenschield were among the 100 golfers who took part in the recent 24th Annual Comm Classic Benefit Golf Tournament.

Submitted photo

The weather could not have been better on Monday, Sept. 21, when 100 golfers participated in the 24th Annual Comm Classic Benefit Golf Tournament at Glen Oak Country Club in Clarks Summit, PA. The Tournament was organized by committee members Kim Barrows, Rick Florey, Jeff Haudenschield, Chris Kelly, Kathy Nelson, Pat Staples, Patti Thomas, John Walker and Maria Wilson, Executive Director of the Waverly Community House. Sponsors for the event were as follows:

Platinum Sponsors ($1,100): Eckersley and Ostrowski, LLP; Fidelity Bank; Jennings Calvey Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc.; Lackawanna Mobile X-Ray Inc.; McDonald MacGregor LLC; MTL, Northeastern Rehabilitation Associates, PC; PNC and The Benefits Group.

Gold Sponsors ($550): Peoples Security Bank and Trust and Site2.

Silver Sponsors ($250): Bolock Law, Florey Homes, Knowles Associates, Skip & Kathy Nelson, RJ Walker Co. and The Sabatino Family

Bronze Sponsors ($100): Citizens Savings Bank; Sharon & Gary Borgia and Walsh Electrical, Inc.

The winners were announced at the outdoor cookout dinner which immediately followed the tournament. They were:

Men’s Championship Flight: Jason Schoenberg, Scott Schoenberg, Matt Shaffer and Spencer Liddic.

Men’s First Flight: Jeff Haudenschield, Kevin Kerns, Phil Arasimowicz and David Swisher.

Men’s Second Flight: Darren Minich, Jim O’Malley, Leigh Bonczewski and Gary Malia.

Mixed Championship Flight: Chris Calvey, Kevin Lesjack, Joanie McGuire and Wayne Hillard.

Mixed First Flight: Terry and Gina Cochran, Jim Arnold and Kevin Malone.

Women’s Championship Flight: Pat Atkins, Gail Dickstein, MaryAnn Yonchiuk and Penny Zonneville.

Women’s First Flight: Lisa Best, Kathy Nelson, Betsy Curtin and Judy Holera.

Most Honest Score: Tom and Sandy Durbin and Bill and Patti Thomas.

Closest to the Pin Men: Matt Shaffer

Closest to the Pin Women: Betsy Curtin

Long Drive Women: Judy Holera

Long Drive Men: Matt Shaffer

All proceeds from this year’s Comm Classic Golf Tournament benefit the recovery and reopening mission at the Waverly Community House. For more information on the Waverly Community House, visit the website: waverlycomm.org or see “Waverly Community House” on Facebook. The Waverly Community House is a 501 (c)3 charitable organization located at 1115 North Abington Road in Waverly, PA.