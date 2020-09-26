It was a privilege to see horses, residents interact

September 26, 2020 Mary Biebel Features
Resident Sally Connor reaches out to Sweet Pea, a gentle quarterhorse who came to visit Wesley Village Campus in Jenkins Township on Thursday afternoon. Mark Guydish | Times Leader

<p>Resident Marie Podufalski waves through the window at Lady and Sweet Pea, the two horses who came to visit the residents of Wesley Village in Jenkins Township on Thursday.</p> <p>Mark Guydish | Times Leader</p>

<p>Paige Cuba of Wilkes-Barre and Dakota Wilson of Tunkhannock rode the horses from window to window.</p> <p>Mark Guydish | Times Leader</p>

If I’d spotted Sweet Pea and Lady grazing in a meadow, perhaps while I was driving down a country road, even that little glimpse of two lovely horses would have been a treat.

How much more rewarding it was to walk around the campus of Wesley Village in Jenkins Township on Thursday afternoon, following the two mares and watching them interact through the windows with the elderly residents.

Look closely at the photos that accompany this column, and you’ll see the happiness on Sally Connor’s face as she stretches a hand out toward Sweet Pea, and how fascinated Marie Podufalski appears as she gazes at both horses outside her window.

Kudos to horse owner Dakota Wilson, a 20-year-old farmer from Tunkhannock, and his friend Paige Cuba, 26, a veterinary assistant from Wilkes-Barre, who spent several hours riding from window to window at Wesley Village to give an estimated 183 residents a chance to see the horses.

It was a heroic effort, especially when you consider Sweet Pea and Lady had to be hauled from Tunkhannock, and then Dakota had all his farm chores to do when he got home.

“He didn’t get to sleep until midnight,” his cousin, Kimberly Ann Sickler, told me the next day.

Kimberly Ann had been part of the entourage on Thursday, along with Wesley Village activities director Tami Chesniak and Katie Downs from Geisinger Home Health, who had arranged the visit.

Geisinger media specialist R. Matthew Mattei was there, too, and helpfully relayed a quote from certified registered nurse practitioner Ann Marie Banellis, who said the pandemic has been especially difficult for the residents and that the horses’ visit was a good way to combat any depression and anxiety they might be feeling.

As Winston Churchill once said, “There is something about the outside of a horse that is good for the inside of a man.”

If you saw the Wesley Village residents waving, blowing kisses and pressing their palms against the windows toward the horses, you’d agree there’s also something about a friendly animal that is therapeutic for people who’ve been spending a heckuva lot of time inside.