Around town: A night to remember with the area’s best

If you’re a reader of this paper, you likely read all about the Young Professionals Awards on Wednesday night.

As the media sponsor and partner, the Times Leader was proud to cover the Greater Wilkes-Barre Chamber of Commerce event and promote it to the masses.

I was especially proud to be a finalist and the winner in the category of NEPA Influencer of the Year. I can honestly say I was surprised when I won. What a great honor.

That’s not why I’m writing today, however.

It’s of course nice to be recognized, and I’ve truly appreciated the response from the community. People I haven’t heard from in years reached out to congratulate me, and it’s been nice to catch up with them.

For me, though, it’s simply not about me or pats on the back or getting attention. I couldn’t care less.

There’s nothing more I love than seeing a good cause when it gets attention, gets help with funding or surpasses a certain goal. That’s why I devote so much of my free time to nonprofit work. My drive and motivation come from seeing their successes.

These groups – like the ones I’m involved with and so many more – need our support now more than ever.

Frankly, I’ve been lucky. Lucky to have the time to dedicate to causes that matter, lucky to have been raised in a family that valued public service and lucky to have an employer that supports community activism.

The Influencer award is about giving back to the community, pushing it forward and using a person’s platforms to help various campaigns and groups.

Again, I’m lucky to work at The Times Leader and have that avenue to do so.

There were so many deserving award finalists on Wednesday night. As I looked around as the sun went down at the Garden Drive-In, you could see all the energy. There were lots of smiles and lots of safe, socially distanced interactions.

The young people I saw represented so much: opportunity, inclusion, acceptance and hard work.

There were many deserving people in every category.

Take my friend A.J. Jump, who was nominated for Cultural Ambassador of the Year. He opened a music venue, Karl Hall in downtown Wilkes-Barre, with very little resources and is still innovating despite the pandemic.

He’s planning an outdoor event on Sunday, Oct. 11, with The Mule Team and The Husty Brothers as a way to keep culture and the arts alive during this time.

He’s just one example in a sea of many I saw on Wednesday night.

Being around people such as A.J. make you motivated and appreciative to live in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

To the Greater Wilkes-Barre Chamber of Commerce, thanks for putting together an event that recognizes talent, but also inspires the greater community. Your staff’s hard work does not go unnoticed.

Every year this event has garnered more and more attention. If you’re interested in nominating someone you know next year, reach out to me. I’ll be sure to send you the details.

Mike McGinley is the Times Leader Media Group’s major accounts executive. Reach him at [email protected] or 570-704-3945.