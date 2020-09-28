Waverly Waddle runners, walkers honor moms, caregivers

While hiking is one of my favorite activities at any time of year, an autumn hike in NEPA is special.

The crisp fall air, the vibrant colors, and the overall calm of nature can’t be beat. Hiking is nature’s therapy. At least for me, it is. Walking along a quiet trail disconnected from technology and the demands of everyday life is rejuvenating. It helps me clear my mind and provides a refuge from the stressful world we live in.

We’re lucky to have this opportunity for peaceful escape all around us. No matter where you live in NEPA, there’s sure to be a hiking or walking trail within a short drive. I live in Bear Creek in close proximity to many trails, including Bear Creek Preserve, Francis E. Walter Dam, and Seven Tubs Nature Area. Other favorites of mine include Frances Slocum State Park, Lehigh Gorge State Park, Ricketts Glen, and the Back Mountain Trail. There are trails in our area for any skill level, from a short leisurely walk to a longer hike on more rugged terrain. With the humidity of summer gone, there’s no excuse not to get out and enjoy the serenity of a hike.

A recent Sunday trip to the Bear Creek Preserve with my husband Bill and our two dogs proved a welcome break from household chores.

The land at Bear Creek Preserve provides a vital habitat for native wildlife, including black bears and coyote. Luckily we didn’t see any of that scary wildlife, only some chirping birds. There are well-marked color-coded trails that range in difficulty and length from a 1-mile easy loop to a 6.5-mile difficult loop. Not a huge fan of physical activity, my husband Bill insisted we choose a shorter, more moderate trail. It took us past beautiful scenery, including streams and a small waterfall.

While we did see a few other hikers when we first started on the trail, it was very quiet as we got further along. Bill felt we were walking for too long and he was convinced we’d made a wrong turn. He pulled out his phone and checked Google Earth Maps to be sure we were headed in the right direction. We were, he just doesn’t like to walk. In fact, Maddie, our little Yorkie rescue held up better than he did.

Francis E. Walter Dam in White Haven is another spot we visit often to recharge and reconnect with nature. It’s a scenic place to hike, bike, fish, or picnic. It was a favorite spot when our kids were young and still is today. I love spotting the hawks and an occasional eagle flying overhead and watching the kayaks glide across the water. Word of warning, we’ve also seen large snakes on the path leading down to the outlet. It’s not the most welcome sight, but it’s to be expected when out in nature. I also enjoy Francis Slocum State Park in Wyoming. There are 13.7 miles of hiking trails of different lengths winding through the forest and along the horseshoe-shaped lake.

Seven Tubs Nature Area is one of the first nature trails I fell in love with. Probably because of the convenient location near the city right as you start to climb route 115. This outdoor recreation area got its name from the glacial meltwater that created potholes and filled up pools or “tubs” of water. Cascading waterfalls and a beautiful stream are the highlights of a hike through the seven tubs. It’s a warm-weather choice for kids who love to play in the cool water. While the Seven Tubs has been a favorite of mine for many years, more recently I’ve encountered large crowds and a lot of trash. I think the Department of Conservation & Natural Resources, which oversees Pennsylvania’s state parks, is working to rectify that situation. I don’t go there on weekends anymore but still enjoy a peaceful walk along the trail on a quiet weekday.

Lehigh Gorge State Park is worth the 35-minute drive from my house. We access the hiking and biking trails near Jim Thorpe. It’s also a nice spot for those who enjoy fishing. Lehigh Gorge State Park can be accessed in White Haven, Rockport, or Glen Onoko. While there are many different trails, we enjoy hiking in the Glen Onoko access area. The Lehigh Gorge Trail follows more than 20 miles of the D&L Trail, which follows the Delaware and Lehigh Rivers for more than 140 miles through Eastern Pennsylvania, from Philadelphia to Mountain Top.

Hiking is the perfect way to reap the healing benefits of nature. Trails in our area are too numerous to mention and will give you endless opportunities for year-round activity on your own, with your four-legged friends, or with family and friends.

Many of the locations I’ve mentioned above have trails suitable for any skill level, including easier trails for novice hikers or young children. Alltrails.com is a great source to find a trail near you. Take the time to enjoy the season with a tranquil hike. It’s a great way to clear your mind and improve your overall health and well-being.