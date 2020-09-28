Waverly Waddle runners, walkers honor moms, caregivers

September 28, 2020 Times Leader Features

Lacey Danilovitz, Ben Evans overall winners at Sept. 12 event

Roger Savage begins his 5K run at the Waverly Waddle start line. Submitted photo

The weather cooperated on Sept. 12, when 53 runners and walkers participated in the Waverly Waddle 3.1-Mile 5K Run/Walk to honor mothers and caregivers at the Waverly Community House.

The event was chaired by Emily Karam with timing provided by Second Wind Timing of Coatesville, PA. Major sponsors for the race were: Karam Orthodontics; Anders P. Nelson, M.D.; Toyota of Scranton; Constantino’s Catering and Events; McDonald’s Restaurant; Weis Markets; MMQ, PC; Elk Mountain Ski Resort; Allied Glass Industries, Inc.; Peoples Security Bank; Arendt’s Outdoor Services and Pediatric Dental Specialists.

Results are as follows (times in parenthesis):

Overall Female Runner: Lacey Danilovitz (19:48)

Females 12 and Under: Rleigh Johnson (33:43) 1st place; Mila Pettigrew (52:56); 2nd place; Addison Houlihan (53:31) 3rd place.

Females 15-19: Alyvia Schiavone (33.25) 1st place.

Females 25-29: Bree Riley (25:05) 1st place.

Females 30-34: Samantha Snead (20:13) 1st place; Amy Devine (36:27) 2nd place; Samantha Owens (53:31) 3rd place.

Females 35-39: Elizabeth Aguirre (45:10) 1st place; Kerri Gaughan (45:47) 2nd place.

Females 40-44: Jennifer Perry (21:04) 1st place; Joy Riviello (26:41) 2nd place; Alicia Marshall (26:42) 3rd place; Brandi Schiavone (32:05) 4th place; Danielle Petigrew (52:55) 5th place.

Females 45-49: Cathy Dragwa (20:31) 1st place; Kris Danilovitz (22:51) 2nd place; Lynn Dzielak (28:58) 3rd place; Mary Ann Sheerer (36:58) 4th place.

Females 50-54: Lizeth Fajardo (31:46) 1st place; Theresa Schlosser (32:11) 2nd place.

Females 55-59: Teri Olcott (26:11) 1st place; Liz Ratchford (45:07) 2nd place.

Female 60-64: Cindee McGrady (31:44) 1st place.

Female 65+: Marjorie Kauffman (50:40) 1st place.

Overall Male Runner: Ben Evans (17:19)

Males 12 and Under: Maximus Sandone (24:53) 1st place; Judah Donnelly (29:35) 2nd place; Romie Donnelly (29:45) 3rd place; Clark Aguirre (45:10) 4th place.

Males 13-14: Daniel Danilovitz (17:30) 1st place; Sean McCormack Jr. (23:18) 2nd place.

Males 25-29: Ryan Devine (24:04) 1st place.

Males 30 to 34: Rob Gagliardi (20:28) 1st place; George Watson (20:47) 2nd place; John Zdaniewicz (26:38) 3rd place.

Males 35-39: John Heptig (19:46) 1st place; Brendan Dwyer (20:23) 2nd place; Colin Golden (23:30) 3rd place; Matt Donnelly (31:01) 4th place.

Males 45-49: Earl Marshall (22:39) 1st place.

Males 50-54: John Evangelista (20:48) 1st place; Eric Ballman (22:27) 2nd place; Ed Dzielak (26:18) 3rd place; Russell Jacobs (29:31) 4th place; Sean McCormack Sr. (30:22) 5th place; Patrick O’Malley (33:05) 6th place.

Males 55-59: Bob Drazba (22:25) 1st place; Roger Savage (25:28) 2nd place.

Males 60-64: Bill Lawrence (29:02) 1st place.

Males 65+: Ed Lipski, Jr. (22:05) 1st place; William Surridge (33:53) 2nd place.

For the complete list of runners, walkers and their finish times, visit https://beta.secondwindtiming.com/result-page. The Waverly Community House is a 501(c)3 charitable organization and is located at 1115 North Abington Road in Waverly, PA