Scandinavian-style dish coaxes folks to eat veggies

Veggie lovers would probably be happy to eat the peas and carrots unadorned, as they appear here without the sauce.
Mary Therese Biebel | Times Leader
For the finished product, the peas and carrots are coated with the sauce, which is a blend of sour cream and lemon juice, dill and chives.
Mary Therese Biebel | Times Leader
Mary Therese Biebel
Times Leader Test Kitchen
“It tastes summery to me,” reporter Patrick Kernan said as he sampled a Times Leader test kichen dish called Peas & Carrots Copenhagen. “It would be good for a potluck at a picnic.”
“Very interesting,” columnist Bill O’Boyle said. “It is tasty, and different from the usual macaroni salad or potato salad side dishes. And, probably healthier.”
“I think it’s delicious,” reporter Jen Learn-Andes said. “It’s good enough that it would make me eat peas and carrots, which I probably don’t eat enough of.”
Dressed up with sour cream and lemon juice, chives and dill, Peas & Carrots Copenhagen received several thumbs-up when I made a double batch and brought it into the newsroom on a recent afternoon.
The recipe came from the “Vineyard Seasons” cookbook by Susan Branch, and I’d never made it before — although I had previously read the introduction in which she explained she “ate this every single day” when she was in Copenhagen and now serves the dish on special occasions.
Personally, I have never been to any part of Scandinavia, but the very name of Denmark’s capital city stirs a memory ….
It’s an evening, sometime between 1979 and 1982, and two King’s College glee clubs are in the gymnasium to rehearse for a concert. The Men in Red, standing on risers, burst into a cheerful, robust song with lyrics that go something like: “Wonderful, wonderful Copenhagen, salty old queen of the sea. Once I sailed away. But I’m home today, singing Copenhagen, wonderful, wonderful. Copenhagen for me.”
Later, I learned the tune came from a 1952 musical about the life of Hans Christian Andersen. That evening, all I knew was that the men were singing it with powerful enthusiasm.
It was so infectious, in fact, that a few members of the women’s chorus, Les Chanteuses, who were awaiting our turn to rehearse other songs, started to waltz around the dimly lit, cavernous gym, exaggerating the steps to amuse our friends.
Remembering that moment makes me feel young and energetic, surrounded by music and dancing and comaraderie.
Nowadays I have a different kind of comaraderie with a different group of people — a newsroom full of co-workers who are fairly good sports about trying test kitchen creations.
Some, like editor Roger DuPuis, seem to be happy omnivores. “I’ve had something like this before, and I like it,” he said as he sampled my latest submission.
Others are not necessarily keen on vegetables.
“I know it makes me sound like a 5-year-old,” page designer Lyndsay Bartos said, “but I don’t like peas and carrots.”
At least she gave the dish a try, as did reporter Kevin Carroll. While not a fan of the green and orange parts, he seemed OK with the sour cream and herbs. “I won’t say it’s bad,” he said. “I will definitely say I liked it more with the chives and stuff.”
So, if you want to coax your family or friends into eating more vegetables — or if you crave the ambience of a summer picnic, or a Nordic vacation, here is the recipe:
Peas & Carrots Copenhagen
2 carrots
10 ounces frozen baby peas
1/2 cup sour cream
1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
2 tablespoons fresh chives, chopped
1 tablespoon fresh dill, minced’
freshly ground pepper, to taste
Cut the carrots into sticks. Steam till tender and refresh in cold water. Cook and drain peas. Cube carrots into pea-sized pieces. Mix together peas, carrots and all other ingredients. Chill.
Reach Mary Therese Biebel at 570-991-6109 or on Twitter @BiebelMT