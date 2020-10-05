Life at Full Throttle: Two local restaurant owners prove adaptability is key

Corcoran Here we see the The Fort Café’s famous Suitcase Pizza with chopped bacon. Submitted This Chicken Calabrese is from Ovalon Bar & Grill in Hazleton. Submitted Try your hand at making these jumbo scallops champagne using the recipe in Ruth’s column. Submitted These sautéed scallops are among the offerings from the Powerhouse Eatery in White Haven. Submitted Here is a serving of Chillean Seabass to go from the Whitehouse Diner in Forty Fort. Submitted

As a former restaurant owner, I know how tough it can be to turn a profit, even in the best of circumstances.

In the midst of a pandemic, the challenges become even more daunting. While many local restaurants and their owners have impressed me with their tenacity and resourcefulness, two stand out for their very different approaches to survival.

One is the owner of a very small business, while the other owns three unique restaurants in three different cities.

Jeff Piazza

Jeff Piazza, owner of the Whitehouse Diner in Forty Fort, has proven that hard work, adaptability and marketing on a shoestring budget can help overcome even the toughest obstacles. Jeff was co-owner of one of my favorite area restaurants, Gelpiaz, and one of the reasons I went into the restaurant business.

We spoke a lot during the early days of the pandemic about our concerns for his business and others like his, trading ideas on how to best weather the storm.

Jeff pivoted quickly and found a niche providing customers with quality meals at reasonable prices. Jeff said he wanted The Whitehouse to be a place that people could afford to eat every day.

He certainly accomplished that goal; I think people find comfort in his food.

Jeff harnessed the power of Facebook to keep in touch with his customers. He posts daily specials on Facebook each night for the following day. His posts include photos of the specials that will make your mouth water. Orders are then taken via comments under his posts. He has gained a large following of loyal supporters who are quick to order his Italian specialties, crab cakes, homemade pierogis, turkey dinners and more, in addition to a full breakfast and lunch menu.

Most items cost less than $10 for a complete meal. I’m one of his many repeat customers and have never been disappointed.

Connor Scalleat

Meanwhile, restauranteur Connor Scalleat has used his tech-savviness to build online retail platforms to help maintain and grow his family business. Connor operates the Canning House in Forty Fort, the Powerhouse Eatery in White Haven, and the Ovalon Bar & Grill in Hazleton.

When the pandemic first hit, Connor said he felt that the restaurants that could adapt quickly would have the best advantage. In addition to using his education in technology to swiftly implement online ordering for takeout, he also established a grocery concept for at-home meals called Grocer Collective. It started with butcher boxes and now includes everything from quality meats and seafoods to organic fruits, vegetables, kombucha, and snacks.

Most impressive, many of the items are sourced locally. Connor said that when he first saw the news about meat shortages, he wanted to tap into his supply chain to provide customers with the groceries needed to make restaurant-quality meals at home. His butcher boxes were an immediate hit.

Connor uses the power of photos to sell his products as well. He felt investing in quality photography was instrumental to growing takeout sales. A look through the photos on his restaurant websites will give you a real appreciation for his attention to detail and food presentation skills. The photos jump off the page and the menus are unique and enticing.

While Jeff relies on customers to come and pick up their orders, Connor offers delivery and also works with Door Dash. He said he was always averse to Door Dash until the pandemic hit and now Door Dash accounts for a large part of his business. What’s unique about his Grocer Collective concept is that customers can have an opportunity to make some of their restaurant favorites right at home, including smoothies.There are products available from all three restaurant

menus.

While products are only available online right now through grocercollective.com, there will soon be a retail location attached to the Canning House scheduled to open in early October.

Expansion: The Fort Café

Jeff is also expanding his business. He recently took on a new venture, The Fort Café, which will allow him to get back into dinner service. He tested the waters with his Friday night fine dining concept at The Whitehouse, which was a hit with area foodies.

While the Fort Café will continue to serve its famous pizza, the menu will also showcase Jeff’s rustic Italian roots. The Fort Café is currently open exclusively for takeout on Friday and Saturday evenings with plans of expanding hours and opening the dining room in early October. Both the Whitehouse Diner and The Fort Café have a long history in Forty Fort, over 150 years to be exact.

Jeff has built a loyal following at his restaurants. A 21-year veteran of the restaurant industry, he said he concentrates on providing a great customer experience and a quality product at a fair price.

The restaurant business is in Connor’s blood as well. His dad opened The Ovalon in 1974 and his family has been focusing on hospitality and culinary excellence ever since. His family actually owned another of my favorite restaurants, The Close Quarters, which was located in Lake Harmony. I still miss that restaurant and its welcoming atmosphere.

Connor has been able to bring a fresh perspective, while still keeping the unmatched hospitality of a family-run business.

While these two restauranteurs are very different, what they have in common is a passion for the business and for their customers, as well as the ability to adapt quickly to change.

One of the things that I took for granted during pre-coronavirus times was dining out. I don’t want to see any of our local restaurants fail, so I will support them as much as I can. I hope you will, too. As the weather begins to cool for outdoor dining, and inside capacity remains restricted, remember that you can still order takeout meals from your favorite restaurants. In the meantime, enjoy this recipe courtesy of Jeff Piazza.

Recipe

Jumbo Scallops Champagne from the Whitehouse Diner

4 U-10 dry sea scallops

½ cup heavy cream

¼ cup champagne (dry)

1 tbsp chopped garlic

2 oz jumbo lump crab

Salt & pepper to taste

¼ cup of Parmesan cheese

1 tbsp butter

¼ cup of cherry tomatoes

baby spinach

Salt and pepper scallops and sear in butter in pan. Once scallops are seared (about 2 minutes) flip and deglaze pan with champagne. Add garlic, cherry tomatoes and cream. Let simmer for five minutes and add spinach, crab and Parmesan cheese.

Ruth Corcoran is a professional marketer, former restaurant owner, and community advocate. She resides in Bear Creek. Readers can reach Ruth by emailing [email protected]