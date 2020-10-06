To Your Health: Self-exams, early detection key for breast health

Recently, I’ve spent a lot of time stressing the importance of getting routine care with a primary care physician and making sure regular screenings are scheduled.
That’s because some of this care had to be delayed when the novel coronavirus pandemic reached our communities, but it’s vital that everyone get back to those appointments now that we’ve taken the necessary precautions to make our clinics safe.
And during this month, I’d like to take some time to focus on how self-care and screening exams are our best defenses against a disease that will directly affect one in eight women in the United States at some point during their lives.
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and early detection is crucial in preventing and fighting the second leading cause of cancer death in American women. According to an estimate by the American Cancer Society, more than 40,000 women will die from breast cancer in 2020, but among women over 50, that death rate has been decreasing steadily in recent years.
We know that the earlier a cancer is found, the easier it is to treat successfully before it grows and spreads. In its earliest stages, breast cancer may not show many symptoms, but regular screenings and appointments with a primary care physician can detect slight changes that can indicate early-stage cancer.
Your primary care physician knows you better than any other healthcare provider and has the best vantage point to identify even small alterations to your health. And yearly mammograms, recommended by the American College of Radiology for women over 40, use low-dose X-ray to take a detailed look at breast tissue, making it possible to see masses or abnormalities that may not have been apparent to the eye or during a manual breast exam.
The expertise of a primary care physician and the sophisticated imaging of a mammogram are valuable in maintaining breast health, but women can be their own best advocates, and early detection can start at home.
Along with regular mammograms, monthly self-exams can give women an opportunity to check for variations in skin texture, bumps or changes in their breast tissue. A hard lump in the breast or underarms, changes in breast size, pain, warmth or swelling, nipple inversion or bloody discharge, dimpling or puckering, and skin scales, sores or rashes are all reasons to call your doctor to make an appointment for a mammogram.
This October, Geisinger is offering one more way for women to get the consultations they may need. Telephone assessments for breast cancer risk will be conducted for free on Oct. 17. Those who register for the event will have a one-on-one breast cancer screening call with a Geisinger provider to discuss individual risk factors, health options, and follow-up care if needed.
The event is open to all women ages 18 and older who are concerned about their breast health, but appointments are limited, and registration is required. Scheduling is available at geisinger.org/breastscreenings.
Dr. Alfred Casale, a cardiothoracic surgeon, is chief medical officer for surgical services for Geisinger and chair of the Geisinger Heart Institute. Readers may write to him via [email protected]