Lifelong fan of dressing up just may have a costume for you

Barbara and Tom Hartnett pose in their Swoyersville yard, dressed in two of the man costumes she has made. She’s a Renaissance pirate and he’s a frontiersman.
Mary Therese Biebel | Times Leader
The Easter Bunny costume is available to rent and, Hartnett said, you should not attempt to drive while wearing the bunny head.
If you want to portray a clown, Hartnett offers several clown styles such as this one.
This child-size ‘Irish lass’ costume features a vest covered with tiny shamrocks.
‘Surely You Jester’ has — you guessed it — a jester for a logo. Barbara Hartnett’s husband, Tom, is a woodworker who crafted this jester for her.
Tom and Barbara Harnett pose by some costumes they set up in their yard.
Barbara Hartnett’s costumes include a flapper outfit, an Easter Bunny, a Native American outift, a clown, an Irish outfit for a child, a cow, a Polish outfit, a Renaissance outfit, and a colonial outfit.
Wearing an old-time pirate costume, the lady of the house appeared ready to buckle some swash, trim the sails or at least hunt for buried treasure.
Her husband, outfitted like a frontiersman, appeared ready to blaze a trail like Daniel Boone.
It wasn’t Halloween yet, but Barbara Hartnett was eager to show off some of the costumes she’s been working on, so she and her husband, Tom, dressed up for a reporter’s recent visit to their Swoyersville home.
Hartnett, 66, used to own and operate Costumes by Barbara on Main Street, Luzerne for 23 years, until 2018.
Nowadays she sells all sorts of costumes, from clowns to cows, online, through her etsy shop, Surely You Jester, and can also be contacted through her Facebook page. Here she shares a flair for design and the fun of lets-pretend that started when she was a child.
“We did shows when we were kids,” she said with a laugh, remembering she had “68 first cousins and two brothers” to play with.
“That’s more than my graduating class,” her husband interjected.
Even the adults in her extended family liked to dress up, Hartnett said, remembering “mock weddings” that would take place the day after a real wedding, when family members would gather at the home of the bride’s parents for a party or picnic.
After the meal, she said, “several of the adult volunteers made their way to the garage or basement. They rifled through a box of old suits, bridesmaid gowns, bath robes, wigs and hats and paraded out with the men dressed as women and vice versa.”
A “priest,” usually wearing a graduation gown, would preside over a comical mock ceremony skit. Then there would be dancing, accordion music, and a collection of dollars to be given to the real bride and groom when they returned from their honeymoon.
“It was a way for the family to unwind and enjoy some silliness.”
If you’d like to enjoy some silliness this season, Hartnett just may have a costume for you.
Her recent backyard display included just a few samples, with outfits in the style of a flapper, a Polish lady, an Irish lass, a Native American maiden, a colonial woman, a Renaissance man, and more.
“We try to steer people toward the right costume,” she said.
If you’re interested in larger sizes, she has some available.
In fact, she recalled with a smile, a woman once called her and asked if she had “1820 costumes.”
“I thought quickly and, oh, the 1820s … that’s Dickens’ time frame. There were bonnets and Empire waists for the ladies; waist coats for the men. I was so proud of myself for knowing that.”
But when Hartnett started talking to the caller about Charles Dickens-style outfits, the caller clarified.
“No, I meant SIZE 18/20.”
Yes, Hartnett was able to help. And, of course, she has smaller sizes, too.
You may have seen some of her work on stage, since she has costumed dancers from the Joan Harris Centre and the Dance Theatre of Wilkes-Barre, student actors from Wyoming Valley West, singers from Mostly Opera and creative folks from the Luzerne County and Plymouth historical societies.
And you may remember her costume shop where, alongside many classic costumes you’d find some delightfully offbeat togs — like the little red horns that helped transform an “egg” costume into a ”deviled egg.”