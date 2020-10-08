Tuna noodle casserole: Updating a comfort food basic

October 8, 2020 Mark Guydish Features

Mom’s family recipe came from Betty Crocker cookbook

By Mark Guydish Times Leader Test Kitchen
The plated tuna noodle casserole, and yes, that’s my computer keyboard in the background. I pulled it out of the oven while waiting for a virtual school board meeting to start, so I ate it at my home desk. Mark Guydish | Times Leader

<p>The ingredients, with the addition of Italian seasoned bread crumbs and peas instead of celery.</p> <p>Mark Guydish | Times Leader</p>

<p>The casserole, topless.</p> <p>Mark Guydish | Times Leader</p>

<p>Bread crumbs, then cheese top it before baking.</p> <p>Mark Guydish | Times Leader</p>

I’m not positive, but I am pretty sure tuna noodle casserole was the first recipe I tried in my first cookbook, a 1989 Better Homes and Gardens New Cook Book. I liked mom’s casserole my whole life, and when I asked for the secret, she just pointed to her old cookbook, though I think she had a Betty Crocker tome.

The recipe from my book came out well enough, but felt like something was missing. On the next attempt, the celery was out just because it’s not something we keep in the fridge regularly. I added peas because, well, mom always included them. And I added a sprinkle of Italian bread crumbs under the grated parmesan topping for a bit of crunch.

Doing a test kitchen with tuna noodle casserole gave pause. I always figured it’s such a foundational comfort food — up there with meatloaf, mac and cheese, and spaghetti and meatballs, say — that if you cook, you already have a favorite family recipe for it. If you do, stick with it, of course. But if you’ve never tried it, give this a go. Better Homes and Gardens ranks it “EASY,” and I agree.

“Dobru Chut!”

Tuna Noodle Casserole (Better Homes and Gardens New Cook Book)

3 cups medium noodles (4 ounces)

1 cup chopped celery (I skip this)

1/2 cup chopped onion (I just chop a whole small yellow onion, or whatever onion we happen to have)

1 can condensed cream of mushroom soup (or cheddar cheese soup, I use the mushroom)

3/4 cup milk

Canned tuna, drained (The recipe calls for one can, I add two)

Grated Parmesan Cheese to taste, at least a few tablespoons

1/2 pack frozen peas (I added these)

Cook noodles according to package directions, drain and set aside.

Saute onion (and celery if using it) in butter until tender. Stir in soup and milk. Add peas if using them and cook for a minute or two. Gently stir in tuna and noodles. Transfer to a 1-1/2 quart casserole dish. Sprinkle with bread crumbs , then parmesan. Bake at 375° oven for 25-30 minutes, or until heated through and topping begins to brown just a bit.

