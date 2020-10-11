🔊 Listen to this

I’ve talked with so many people over the last few months.

While in-person communication has been limited, virtual communication has been through the roof.

Facebook messages, texts, Instagram DMs and, yes, even the occasional phone call are the ways I’m keeping up with everybody these days.

Some I’ve spoken with aren’t affected much by this pandemic. Those folks are truly lucky.

Others, however, aren’t as fortunate.

Job loss and furloughs have had a huge effect on the country and, unfortunately, somewhat locally too. The good news is that many employers are hiring, so folks who have lost jobs have options.

I’m hoping those I’ve talked with will take advantage of the first-ever virtual career fair for local employers on Wednesday, Oct. 21. Dozens of employers like Benco Dental, Navient, Shoprite, Cornell Cookson, Banyan Treatment Center, Institute for Human Resources & Services, and so many more will be there ready to meet with job seekers.

It’s exciting to have this kind of energy in our region during a pandemic. These employers want to hire.

The Times Leader Media Group is the facilitator of this virtual and safe event, so visit www.timesleader.com/register to learn more, check out the employers and sign up for meetings that day with recruiters.

As a media company, we care about the local job market and want companies to be successful.

For those searching for jobs, this is a winning and safe situation.

I’ve been encouraging out-of-work friends to keep networking, have discussions and be open up to possibilities. I always feel that it can’t hurt to have a discussion, and essentially that’s what will happen on Oct. 21.

These employers want to meet people who want to work.

If you fit the bill, log on and see what type positions these companies have open.

These types of networking opportunities could usually happen at events with Wilkes-Barre POWER! or NEPA Networkers.

To say I miss those events is an understatement. Every month I looked forward to our Wilkes-Barre POWER! gathering. Seeing the people, visiting new venues and ideating about ways to make the community better are a few of my favorite things.

In good time these things will come back, but until then I know we have to try new ways.

I’m glad we’re innovating and able to host a career fair virtually.

After years of hosting in-person career fairs, this is a necessary departure and a new way to connect. Remember to check out www.timesleader.com/register and tell your friends.

It should be a great day of interactions, even though they’ll be entirely virtually.

See you there!