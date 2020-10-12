🔊 Listen to this

Growing up, fall was always my favorite season.

I loved the vibrant colors and crisp air. I was eager to wear my new fall clothes to school and attend high school football games with friends. It also meant the holidays were right around the corner.

When my kids were young, their joy for Halloween and the fall season was contagious. As I get older, I don’t necessarily like the idea of losing the long days and warmth of summer, but I still appreciate the welcome change that fall brings. The changing colors, the changing temperatures, and even the changes in my cooking. Here are the ten things I love most about fall.

• Everything apple. I love picking apples, baking with apples, eating caramel apples, and drinking ciders and apple-flavored cocktails. Two of my favorite autumn apple treats are apple cider donuts from Brace’s Orchard in Dallas and the Apple Old Fashioned cocktail at Jonathan’s Restaurant in Wilkes-Barre. If you love apples too, try my easy apple crisp recipe below.

• Fall cooking. After a summer of grilling, I’m eager to cook heartier meals and soups. I love the delicious smells of the house when something has been simmering in the crockpot all day. I use seasonal ingredients in my cooking whenever possible. There’s a reason they call it the fall harvest. Some of my fall favorites include butternut squash soup, beet salads, pumpkin ravioli and roasted chicken and fall vegetables.

• Watching scary movies. Yes, believe it or not, I love horror movies. In fact, the scarier the better. I love all of the “Halloween” movies. Michael Myers in that creepy white mask along with John Carpenter’s soundtrack never fails to spook me. If you’re a fan too, you’re in luck, there’s a new “Halloween” movie scheduled to be released in October 2021. I’m also a zombie movie fanatic. Two favorites are “28 Days Later” and the classic George A. Romero flick “Dawn of the Dead.” The mall never quite seemed the same after seeing that one.

Other scary film favorites include “The Shining,” “Jaws,” and “Alien.” I’ll never forget watching “Jaws” from the front row of a movie theater when I was in 7th grade. I had nightmares for weeks and was afraid to go in the ocean that summer, but it didn’t stop me from going back to the theater to see it three more times. Have a favorite horror flick? Be sure to let me know what it is.

• The sound of the leaves crackling underfoot as I walk down a tree-lined path. I love that crunching sound. It reminds me of jumping into piles of leaves as a kid.

• Cool crisp air on a sunny fall day. There’s nothing like the warmth of the sun on my face when it’s chilly outside. I love the cooler nights too. They’re perfect for sleeping.

• Leisurely drives to enjoy the changing colors. If you’re looking for a scenic route for leaf-peeping, you can get information on the best drives, as well as the fall foliage forecast, online at poconomountains.com. Beautiful drives this time of year include Route 507 around Lake Wallenpaupack and Route 209 into Jim Thorpe and the Beltzville Lake area.

• Fall clothing. It’s the season for big cozy sweaters and comfy leggings. Who doesn’t love that?

• Football. While I’m not a diehard fan who watches every football game, I do enjoy cheering on my favorite teams. I’m a fan of the Eagles and Penn State. Don’t be a hater, I am aware the Eagles have been stinking up the field this year. When it comes to football, what I enjoy most is the socializing surrounding a football game. In years past, I’ve enjoyed tailgating with friends and family and also hosting football watch parties at home.

• Sitting by a warm fire. Whether it’s cuddling up with a blanket and a good book by the fireplace in my living room or sitting around a backyard bonfire, the dancing flames and warmth are intoxicating.

• Finally, there’s no need to shave my legs every day. Think I’m kidding? It’s seriously a pain to keep up with that all summer. Ladies, you know exactly what I mean.

Enjoy this apple crisp recipe, which is a favorite of mine. You can use whatever apples you like from a local orchards or farmer’s markets. Granny Smith, Gala, and Golden Delicious all work well.

Autumn Apple Crisp

Apple filling

4 or 5 large apples, peeled and thinly sliced

2-3 tbsp sugar (depending on how sweet your apples are)

¾ tsp cinnamon

2 tbsp melted butter

2 tbsp flour

1 tbsp fresh lemon juice

¼ cup raisins or dried cranberries (optional)

Topping

¼ cup of chopped pecans or walnuts (optional)

½ cup of flour

½ cup of old fashioned oats

½ cup of brown sugar

¾ tsp cinnamon

¼ tsp salt

½ stick of cold butter cut into small pieces

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Mix all apple filling ingredients together and spoon mixture in either a buttered 8-by-8 baking dish or buttered individual oven-safe ramekins.

In a separate bowl, add all of the topping ingredients and use a pastry cutter or a fork to cut butter into the topping mixture. The mixture should be crumbly when you finish. Spoon topping evenly over the apple mixture and press down a bit with the back of a spoon. Bake approximately 30 minutes for the pan or until apples are fork tender. If you use the smaller ramekins for baking, check them at 20 minutes, they may be done faster.

Serve warm topped with Blue Ribbon Dairy cinnamon or vanilla ice cream. Enjoy!