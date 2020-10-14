With 3 simple ingredients, how can we go wrong?

🔊 Listen to this

Three simple ingredients for Really Good S’mores are fresh air, a long hike and good companionship. Or did you think I meant graham crackers, marshmallows and chocolate?

Three simple ingredients for Really Good S’mores are fresh air, a long hike and good companionship. Or did you think I meant graham crackers, marshmallows and chocolate?

The longer you hike, and the more boulders you climb over, the better the s’mores will taste.

At least, that is my conclusion after Mark and I temporarily moved the Times Leader test kitchen outdoors last week, to a campsite along the Appalachian Trail in New York.

What follows, gentle readers, is my recipe for Perfectly Good S’mores. (The specific directions might not work for everyone, but they worked for me.)

1) Purchase graham crackers, marshmallows and chocolate bars at your favorite store.

2) Get into your car and drive 100 miles or so from northeastern Pennsylvania to an area near Warwick, N.Y., in order to find a section of the Appalachian Trail that you have never hiked before.

3) Reflect on what an appropriate way this is to celebrate your 19th wedding anniversary because you and your husband both enjoy hiking so much. Be grateful that Mark’s oldest brother came along, too, because Jay always builds a nice little fire the way the revered late Scoutmaster, Mr. Gundy from West Hazleton, taught him.

4) Trudge, trudge, trudge, rejoicing in the level parts of the trail as you carry food, water and a sleeping bag in your backpack. Then scramble, brace yourself, place your feet carefully, grab hold of nearby tree trunks and somehow hoist your body and your backpack over various piles of boulders that are, at least for you, a less enjoyable part of the trip.

5) Eventually reach one of the Appalachian Trail’s many lean-to shelters and help husband Mark pitch a tent near it. Then gather twigs and sticks that will help brother-in-law Jay get a fire started. Also find some slender branches for the toasting of the marshmallows. Make a little joke about a vintage Peanuts comic strip panel that showed Snoopy toasting about a dozen marshmallows at once.

6) Savor meal of beans, ham and pineapple that Mark cooked over his tiny stove. Soon it will be time for dessert.

7) For each s’more, impale two marshmallows on a stick and toast them over the fire, aiming for golden brown but knowing that burnt also works. When the marshmallows are sufficiently cooked, build a little sandwich using a 2.5 x 2.5 -inch graham cracker as the base, topped with a square of chocolate, then the marshmallows, and finally, another graham cracker.

8) Realize that, perhaps due to the thickness of the Hershey bar, or the coolness of the autumn night air, the chocolate has not, despite its proximity to the toasted marshmallow, reached the “slightly melted” consistency that would have been ideal.

9) Realize the not-quite-perfect status of the s’mores doesn’t matter. They are perfectly good out on the trail, where hunger enhances every meal. Where you can curl up in your tent and fall asleep to the sound of hooting owls. Where there’s a promise of more miles to hike the next day. And, where you’re feeling just about as happy as a person can be as you embark on Year No. 20 of married life.

10) Burn the toasting sticks so any remaining bit of marshmallow will not attract wildlife.