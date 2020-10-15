And their pets ‘have it made in the shade’

The changing seasons bring new color to Roseann Nardone’s garden. Here are some of the colors of early fall.

As the sign indicates, bears have occasionally made it past the fence.

Roseann Nardone’s woodland garden in Slocum Township is home to many varieties of hosta plants.

Fish and the occasional frog can be found in the pond.

This planter in Roseann Nardone’s garden was created by local artist Maria Livrone.

The waterfall, installed by Edwards Garden Center, uses recirculated water and flows into a little pond.

The ‘Remember Me’ sign is one of the ways Roseann Nardone honors her late mother, who was also a gardener.

‘My sister-in-law was going to throw out this hat,’ said Roseann Nardone, who gave it a coat of paint, a ribbon and a flag for a neighbor.

Roseann Nardone is pleased that her gardenia is doing well this year.

Gracie, a wirehaired pointing griffon, takes a drink from the pond at the base of the waterfall.

Using a pulley system, Roseann Nardone can hoist the birdfeeders high overhead, where she hopes they will be out of reach of any bears that might get past the fence.

For the Nardones’ dogs, Maggie, Gracie and Bella, the woodland garden is a paradise.

By Mary Therese Biebel

[email protected]

Can you guess who might enjoy Roseann Nardone’s woodland garden even more than she and her husband, Rick, do?

The animals!

“It’s paradise for the dogs. They have it made in the shade,” Roseann said with a laugh as a large — is there any other kind? — Irish wolfhound named Maggie, and two smaller pups named Gracie and Bella came bounding to welcome a visitor.

The three dogs enjoy romping through 2.5 fenced acres, on the Nardones’ 7-acre property in Slocum Township. Here they take the occasional drink from the pond at the base of the 12-foot waterfall and follow wherever their curiosity leads.

“There she goes checking the perimeter again,” Roseann said as Gracie, a wire-haired pointing griffon, followed her instincts.

While the dogs are part of the family, and pollinators such as birds, bees and butterflies are more than welcome, there are other creatures the Nardones would rather keep out of the garden.

“Somehow the deer manage to get through the fence,” Roseann said, shaking her head. “We’ve even had bear.”

To discourage ursine visitors, the Nardones have installed a pulley system to hoist bird feeders high overhead, out of the reach of inquiring claws and paws.

“We do get every kind of bird imaginable,” Roseann said.

“We just love it here,” she added as she led the way along the pathways that separate various flower beds.

Describing herself as a huge fan of hydrangeas, the gardener especially admires a variety called Angel’s Blush, that turns a darker pink as summer turns into autumn.

Her Autumn Joy sedum also turns a rosier pink, adding to the colors of the garden along with the purplish flowers of the beautyberry shrub and the green-and-white variations of the hostas.

Although the couple recently lost 13 trees to an insect pest, the emerald ash borer, Roseann said, “It’s still a woodland garden.”

“As upsetting as it was to take them down,” she said philosophically, “now we have more sun.”

On the bright side, Roseann is pleased with the many charms of her garden, from the fragrance of her gardenia to the opportunity to watch moon flowers open each evening as the sky darkens.

In honor of her mother, the late Josephine Sulewski of Nanticoke, Roseann has planted roses and other flowers her mother liked and posted a sign that announces “Josie’s Garden.”

“Josie loved roses,” Roseann said. “She was an old-fashioned gardener, with coffee grounds and banana peels (used to enrich the soil).”

“There’s a saying, ‘in search of my mother’s garden I found my own,’ ” Roseann said, acknowledging her mother’s influence.

Roseann used to work for C-TEC as director of employee benefits and information systems, but when her job moved to New Jersey a few years ago, she stayed here and joined her husband’s consulting business.

In his spare time her husband, Rick, has contributed to the garden as well, building pathways with Pennsylvania Blue Stone, crafting a trellis for flowers out of wrenches he welded together, and installing an inground, propane-fueled fire pit.

“The idea was to have the flames and the warmth,” he said. “Without the smoke.”

“At night, it’s so pretty,” Roseann said.