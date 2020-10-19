Pedestrians may continue to stroll the grounds of historic site

Public programs at Grey Towers National Historic Site, Milford, PA, will conclude for the 2020 season on Saturday, Oct. 31.

Throughout the COVID-19 crisis, U.S. Forest Service staff were able to provide various public programs and services by moving all offerings outside into Grey Towers’ gardens. Since June, thousands of visitors have enjoyed the landscape, trails, visitor films, a unique exhibit and the opportunity to appreciate social-distanced outdoor reflective and relaxation time. No fees were charged.

Additionally, and for the remainder of this year, all special events that historically drew large crowds or could not be moved outdoors, including the traditional seasonal dramatic readings of Edgar Allan Poe and Charles Dickens and holiday tours of the mansion, have been postponed to 2021.

“We appreciate the patience of our visitors and the community as we all work through this unprecedented situation together,” said Bill Dauer, Director of Grey Towers. “And while some were disappointed that they could not see the interior of the mansion or that we had to cancel or postpone some of our favorite events, the feedback and response was overwhelmingly supportive and grateful for what we could provide throughout the season.”

In addition to an introduction to the gardens, visitors enjoyed films and a special exhibit dedicated to Cornelia Pinchot’s efforts in support of the suffrage movement. Information for self-guided experiences in the Laurel Hill Cemetery, the Forest Discovery Trail and Grey Towers Tree Trail was popular.

Visitors were encouraged to visit the town and enjoy the Pinchots of Milford walking tour. A children’s scavenger hunt was designed for young visitors.

Pedestrians may continue to visit the grounds year-round from sun-up to sundown, however all outdoor landscape features will be closed and winterized and walkways and trails may not be cleared of ice and snow. Vehicles may enter the site during regular business hours, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. -4:30 p.m.

Grey Towers is the onetime home of Gifford Pinchot, first chief of the U.S. Forest Service and two-term Governor of Pennsylvania. Grey Towers was completed in 1886 by Gifford Pinchot’s father, James Pinchot, a successful businessman and philanthropist. The Pinchot family enjoyed numerous summers at Grey Towers, entertaining guests at teas and parties.

Disturbed by the effects of the logging industry, James Pinchot encouraged his son to consider a career in forestry, and Gifford Pinchot became an advocate for conservation and environmental education. His son, Dr. Gifford Bryce Pinchot, donated Grey Towers and 102 acres to the U.S. Forest Service.

For more information visit www.fs.usda.gov/greytowers or www.greytowers.org or call 570-296-9630.