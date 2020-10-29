Pumpkin Juice, Halloween Pizza are kid-friendly treats

🔊 Listen to this

To the left of the photo are Pumpkin Juice ingredients, including apple juice, canned pumpkin puree, apricot spreadable fruit and some spices. To the right (mostly) are Halloween Pizza ingredients of tomato sauce, English muffins and mozzarella cheese.

Wingardium Leviosa!

Shoot. Nothing happened.

Abracadabra? Bibbety, bobbety, boo?

OK, none of these incantations seem to work in the Times Leader test kitchen. Even though I spread out all my ingredients on Wednesday morning, waved a wand and tried to pronounce that first magical phrase as correctly as Hermione Granger did in “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” my pumpkin puree and apple juice simply refused to levitate and blend themselves.

Guess I’m just a Muggle after all.

But that’s OK. The recipes I used this week for some Halloween treats — namely Pumpkin Juice and Halloween Pizza — are bewitchingly easy and fun. And if you have kid Muggles on hand to help make them, so much the better.

I started with the Pumpkin Juice, which fans of Harry Potter will recognize as a beverage young wizards drink at Hogwarts. There are several recipes for different versions online, and I based my concoction — the ingredients, anyway — on one Geraldine Saucier from Albuquerque, N.M., had posted at tasteofhome.com.

Kudos to Geraldine for including 1/3 cup of apricot spreadable fruit (a healthful kind of jam sweetened only with fruit juice). I think that’s a super addition. I also figured that made the pumpkin juice sweet enough, so I didn’t bother with the 1/4 cup of packed brown sugar also mentioned in the recipe.

One especially attractive aspect of the pumpkin juice is that just about every ingredient is some shade of gold, so it really turns into a beautiful harvest-time beverage. “Double, double, this brew is no trouble.,” a home chef might mutter, with apologies to Shakespeare. “Smells good as it heats; now watch it bubble.”

As for the Halloween Pizza, it’s just a basic kid-friendly lunch or snack of English muffins, split in half, covered with about 2 tablespoons of tomato sauce each, and decorated with slices of mozzarella cheese that have been carved into the Halloween shapes of your choice.

If my magic wand really worked, I would have tried to teleport a niece or nephew into the test kitchen to lend their artistic skills for this ever-so-much-fun part of the project. Alas, they were busy at schools other than Hogwarts.

Fortunately, Uncle Mark was available to help carve out some pumpkin faces and the interlocking initials TL — for Times Leader — in the mozzarella slices. I carved out a ghost and a cat, each with little bits of pickle for eyes, and tried to add a scary gravestone to the repertoire.

After I spread the tomato sauce and cheese on top of English muffins that had already been toasted — so they wouldn’t get soggy — I baked them on a cookie sheet at 300 degrees F, for about 2 minutes, keeping a close eye on them so they wouldn’t burn.

And some newsroom colleagues enjoyed the little treats, with Bill O’Boyle saying the Halloween Pizza reminded him of Little League games while Lyndsay Bartos and Patrick Kernan praised the pumpkin juice — and agreed it could easily become an adult beverage if it were spiked.

They both said the apple flavor predominated, and as Maria DiBuo cheerfully agreed, “It tastes like apple butter.”

PUMPKIN JUICE

64 ounces unsweetened apple juice or apple cider

15-ounce can pumpkin puree

1/3 cup apricot spreadable fruit

1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice, or 1 teaspoon filled with mix of cinnamon, ground nutmeg and ground cloves

Mix all ingredients in a cauldron, or large Dutch oven. Blend with immersion blender and simmer for about 10 minutes, to give the spices a chance to mull. Serve warm or chilled.

HALLOWEEN PIZZA

8 English muffins, halved and toasted

1 cup tomato sauce

8 slices mozzarella cheese

Halve and toast each English muffin. Spread approximately 2 tablespoons of tomato sauce on each half. Carve mozzarella into jack o’lantern faces or whatever other shapes you would like to use and place cheese on top of tomato sauce. Bake or broil until cheese melts.