W-B Farmers Market set to run through Nov. 19

Locally grown potatoes and onions were among the produce on display at the lone stand that appeared at Wilkes-Barre’s Farmers Market on Thursday.

Audrey Golomb, standing behind an array of carrots, red beets and Swiss chard, answers a customer’s question.

Customer John Lamoreaux of Nanticoke, at left, chooses a tomato as Golomb’s helper “Joe,” at right, stands ready to assist him at the Wilkes-Barre Farmers Market

“We didn’t know we’d be the only ones,” farmer Harold Golomb of Plains Township said late Thursday morning as a slow-but-steady stream of customers braved the rain to approach his stand at an otherwise deserted Wilkes-Barre Farmers Market.

Despite the inclement weather customers stopped by for a rainbow of vegetables — including bright orange carrots, red beets and bunches of pungent green celery that Laura Golomb Kosco assured them would be “great for soup.”

Tomatoes and peppers were plentiful, and John Lamoreux of Nanticoke bought some of each, intending them for a salad and stuffed peppers.

Onions and potatoes, stalks of Brussels sprouts and a box of cabbages added to the display, along with spaghetti squash, broccoli, lettuce and Swiss chard … at least there were half a dozen bunches of Swiss chard on the table until Susan and Matthew Kultys of Larksville stopped by and said “Let’s take them all.”

Vegetable fan Susan Kultys was happy to explain why the Farmers Market was worth a trip in the rain:

“Number one, the farmers work hard,” she said, “and we want to support them.”

“Number two, they have such fresh produce; it doesn’t compare to what you get in the grocery. We follow them all over (to different farmers markets.)”

“Number three, we want to support local, privately owned businesses rather than chains,” she said. “We have a small business ourselves.”

“If you ever need a carpenter …” Matt Kultys interjected, he can be found at Kultys Construction.

By the way, what did the couple intend to do with their big bag of Swiss chard?

“My husband will cut off the stems,” Susan Kultys said, explaining how she would then make Swiss chard rolls by cooking the chard down “in a little water and oil with some garlic. Then I’ll roll it in pie crust and bake it.”

The Farmers Market, which usually boasts about 10 other stands, including some that offer fruit, meat, eggs, honey, jam and dog treats, is scheduled to run for three more weeks, opening at 10 a.m. each Thursday.

As for next Thursday, Nov. 5, the National Weather Service predicts it will be mostly sunny and 63 degrees in downtown Wilkes-Barre.