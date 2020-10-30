Aid will help fund theatre repairs

🔊 Listen to this

The Scranton Cultural Center at the Masonic Temple recently received an $8,000 Community Needs Grant from the Scranton Area Community Foundation to assist with repairs to the Harry & Jeanette Weinberg Theatre.

“Age, weather and deterioration of the original plumbing created further damage to the theatre wall which required emergency repairs,” said Deborah Moran Peterson, Scranton Cultural Center Executive Director. “We are grateful to the SACF for this Community Needs Grant which helped to support us financially with this unanticipated expense.”

The emergency repairs, which were completed in January, addressed a drainage issue within the building’s original 1930s plumbing system that caused damage to the theatre walls. As a result, a portion of the ornate plaster cornice began to deteriorate. Temporary plumbing repairs were completed to divert the water appropriately, the damaged plaster cornice was removed and covered, and the wall was painted.

Plans are underway for a complete restoration of the theatre within the next five to six years.