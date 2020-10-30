Monster faces designed to boost local businesses

Students from East Stroudsburg University’s Art Illustration class recently joined other area artists in creating memorable monster faces as part of a GO Collaborative Stroudsburg initiative known as “Spooky Stroudsburg.”

Intended to boost local businesses, “Spooky Stroudsburg” featured giant monster heads that have been displayed in storefront windows along Main Street in Stroudsburg throughout the month of October.

According to art + design professor David Mazure, the “Spooky Stroudsburg” project was a good fit for his students who will be unable to participate in their usual Paint-the-Town project because the homecoming celebration at East Stroudsburg University has been postponed.

Among the participants are Mellissa McPartland, a senior art Pictured with their memorable monsters are: Mellissa McPartland, a senior art + design major from East Stroudsburg, who decorated the Penn Stroud Hotel, and George Pineda, a senior art + design major from Bangor, who decorated the Renegade Winery.

East Stroudsburg University offers a bachelor of fine arts degree in Integrated Art and Design with concentrations in Graphic Design, Product Design, Fine and New Media Art. The university also offers a bachelor’s degree in Art + Design with concentrations in Fine Art, Design and Art History.