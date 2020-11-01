🔊 Listen to this

When I listened to my voicemail on Tuesday, I had no idea the voice on the line would belong to my old buddy Bob Feldman.

As you know, I’ve made some rounds on the local bar scenes in my day.

A familiar person at those places was “Uncle Bob” as he worked security at places like Beer Boys, Bart & Urby’s, West Side Café, etc.

For the years I knew him, the former captain for the State Department of Corrections would wear a sport coat and greet the many customers making their way through the establishments he was keeping safe.

It’s always been a true pleasure to see his face when walking in the door somewhere, because he was respectful and courteous to customers.

On this day, he was reaching out about something more serious than a “night out” though.

He told me that he’s currently in need of a kidney transplant and looking for a living donor.

He thought he’d had one, but it didn’t work out. He may have to begin dialysis in mid-November. That’s why he reached out to me, asking if I could get the word out about his current situation.

Almost anyone can be eligible to donate a kidney as long as the person doesn’t have cancer or diabetes.

Even blood type doesn’t matter, he said.

Bob is someone who doesn’t like asking for help, but nonetheless the best thing he can do is get the word out to the community about his need.

He’s been through a lot over the years: a liver ailment and the untimely death of his daughter, Sarah, back in 2011, to name a few.

He and his wife, the former Karen Zych, now live in Lake Ariel, but I’m certain many still remember him from his time working in nightlife locally.

No one knows what the future holds, but I’m hoping it can get brighter for Bob.

Anyone who could possibly donate is invited to call 610-402-8506 (use option 5) and speak with the transplant team at Lehigh Valley Hospital.

While I know this isn’t the lighthearted, fun read I typically try to put on these pages, I thought readers of this space would indeed recall “Uncle Bob.”

It was enjoyable to hear his voice on the phone this past Tuesday, and I hope we get to have many more conversations in the future.

With the people Bob has known through his time in Wilkes-Barre, Mountain Top and now Lake Ariel, I’m sure there is someone who might be able to help.

As we enter into a new week, I invite you to think good thoughts for Bob and his family.

I know I’ll be doing that.