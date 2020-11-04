🔊 Listen to this

Wreaths are seen on the graves of veterans buried in Hanover Green Cemetery for National Wreaths Across America Day last December. Members of the Shawnee Fort Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, are again seeking volunteers to sponsor wreaths for this year’s commemoration.

HANOVER TWP. — You can help honor American heroes buried in a historic local cemetery.

Members of the Shawnee Fort Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, will once again be participating in National Wreaths Across America Day with an observation on Dec. 19.

On that day, chapter members and volunteers will place wreaths on veterans’ graves at Hanover Green Cemetery, which was founded June 9, 1776 is the final resting place for more than 1,600 people who served in America’s armed forces from the American Revolution to the modern era.

“All who serve deserved to be honored and remembered, and some of those at Hanover Green have been buried there for over 200 years,” Shawnee Fort Chapter member Kathleen Smith said.

The chapter hopes to hit the 600-wreath mark this year. Thanks to donations from the public and from Mission BBQ earlier this year, they already have sponsors for over 400.

In order to be able to order the wreaths in time for Thanksgiving, the sponsorship deadline is Thanksgiving, Smith explained.

Anyone wishing to volunteer or sponsor a wreath for Hanover Green — they’re $15 each — can do so by visiting https://tinyurl.com/hanovergreenwreaths. Anyone who wants to pay by check can call Smith at 570-704-9809.

Wreaths Across America coordinates wreath­-laying ceremonies at more than 1,600 locations across the United States, at sea and abroad, according to the nonprofit group’s website. There is no cost for groups to participate, except for obtaining wreaths.

Among the notable names at Hanover Green are Rufus Bennett, George Washington’s personal bodyguard, who was laid to rest here in 1842. A relative will be on hand to place a wreath, Smith said.

Also here is Lt. John Jameson, who survived the notorious Wyoming Massacre of 1778 but who was ambushed and scalped by British-allied natives in front of the cemetery in 1782.

Of course, the stones of Hanover Green are also engraved with the names of many who served in recent times, Smith noted.