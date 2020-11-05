🔊 Listen to this

As a Folk and Traditional Arts Partner with the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts (PCA), the Everhart Museum of Scranton is working to help sustain cultural and artistic practices rooted in people’s histories, traditions, and everyday lives in our region.

The immediate goal is to identify traditional & folk artists in this region, create a curated roster of those artists, assist them in keeping their traditional practices alive, and increase public access to folk arts in our area.

Are you a folk or traditional artist in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne, or Wyoming county? Would you like to be considered for the Museum’s Folk Arts Roster? Applications are available at everhart-museum.org/folkartapplication and are due Sunday, November 29, 2020.

If you know a deeply-rooted folk artist or traditional practitioner and want to recommend that the Museum contact hime or her regarding the Folk Arts Roster, please send referrals as soon as possible by email to [email protected]

An online information session for all interested applicants will be held 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, November 17, 2020. To register and receive the meeting link, please email [email protected]

Folk and traditional arts are rooted in community traditions, the experience of people who share a common ethnic heritage, cultural mores, language, religion, occupation, or geographic region.

Folk art traditions are shaped by values and standards of excellence passed from generation to generation, most often within family and community, through demonstration, conversation, and practice. The nature of the community is to continue to evolve from the base point of revered traditions. Then, folk arts also continually grow beyond traditional expressions’ limitations, encompassing emerging circumstances, and new world views.

Broadly defined, Folk Arts include traditional methods of visual arts, handcrafts, music, drama, literature, and dance.

Folk artists are “Tradition Bearers” who have spent years expressing their personal creativity through a wide variety of media – including but not limited to, the following: Woodworking, Masonry, Fabric and Fiber Arts, Metal Work, Story Telling, Calligraphy, Bookbinding, Instrument Making, Botanic Arts, Paper Making, Ethnic Culinary Arts, Basketry, Millinery, Caning, Painting, Linguistics, Print Making, Sculpture, and Cultural Dance.

Please Note: For the purposes of this initiative, fine artists will not be considered unless their artistic process centers around highly traditional techniques within their art form.