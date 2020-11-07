🔊 Listen to this

What a week it’s been.

Many of us have been glued to cable television and social media in the midst of the presidential race. While we knew it would take a while to count the ballots — especially in Pennsylvania — many weren’t fully prepared for the wait time mentally.

The anxiety from waiting can be challenging.

I found myself cleaning the house, exercising and meeting my family for dinner as a way to take my mind off of all that was playing out on national television and Twitter.

Admittedly for several nights in a row, I flipped back and forth between all the major networks — ABC, CBS, NBC, MSNBC, CNN and Fox News — because I believe listening to a variety of commentary is better than listening to the same voices over and over.

I balanced that with following more obscure sources on Twitter, where breaking news was posting every few minutes.

Add to that chats with friends of varied mindsets and reading various political blogs that are out there, and I had a well-rounded account of what was happening.

For me — and maybe for you, too — elections are exciting. I feel we’re fortunate to live in a democracy and be able to vote. To have that right is sacred.

But with the country so divided (as evidenced especially in Pennsylvania), it’s easy to get discouraged.

That notion, coupled with the current pandemic, can continually stress a person.

As someone who stresses easily, I’ve learned how important it is to break away from what’s bothering you and take time for yourself.

That’s why throughout this past week, I made time for myself away from television and electronic devices.

For a few days right before the election, I took a beach trip in order to clear my head and recharge. It was much needed and proved beneficial. I returned refreshed and ready to deal with the expected stresses of a monumental election.

Sometimes getting out of your everyday element can have an incredible impact.

The aforementioned exercise, cleaning and family dinner also had a positive effect.

If nothing else during the pandemic, we’ve learned people deal with stress differently.

I’ve heard from many kind readers throughout the last eight months, and it’s been interesting to hear what calms and soothes different people.

As election discussions continue, it’s a fascinating time in history — one that we all want to stay in tune with.

We all want to keep a pulse on what’s happening and stay informed, but let’s not do it at the expense of our own well-being.

Remember to take time for yourself, even as debates surrounding the election continue.