My friends and I were recently planning a date for our annual ravioli making day and it got me to thinking about Ann Patrizi, the woman who was kind enough to teach us the secrets to making delicious ravioli.

What I loved most about learning from Ann, was that it reminded me of cooking with my mom.

Joe Patrizi, a good friend, told me that he can vividly recall sitting on his basement steps as a 3-or 4-year-old watching his dad Bruno make sausage, prosciutto, and Lonza, while his mom Ann rolled out ball after ball of dough for noodles, cappelletti, and ravioli. Those recipes brought over from Ancona, Italy by Joe’s grandparents, have become a Patrizi family tree of food.

They are a rich legacy passed on by Ann, who passed away at 85 on Jan. 27, 2020. Ann would gather family and lucky friends to her basement kitchen shortly after Thanksgiving for two or three days to turn out 1,500 ravioli and 3,000 cappelletti. The ravioli would be flash-frozen and the cappelletti would be air-dried and frozen. It was enough pasta for the holidays and to last throughout the year.

Ann’s family began weeks ahead to get ready for their traditional holiday meals. The preparation began with Joe making a ravioli filling by grinding together fresh chicken, beef, pork, and veal, a recipe he learned from Bruno. Ann taught Joe, his brother Dave and his sister Donna how to prepare the family recipes when they were very young.

My friend Cynthia, Joe’s wife, included me in one of those epic pasta preps a few years ago. I was honored to join her, Ann, Ann’s daughter Donna Dyzslewski and a few other friends for a hands-on lesson in ravioli-making. As a big fan of homemade pasta, I was thrilled to be learning from someone with so many years of expertise. Cooking was a skill taught to Ann, a novice when she married Bruno, by family members when she moved into his “Italian” house. Donna told me that Ann often joked she didn’t even know how to boil water until she married Bruno and learned from his family. Donna said that it was rumored in her family that her Italian grandmother had cooked for royalty in Italy.

In Ann’s basement was her own pasta-producing empire, complete with a mini-kitchen and a large, specially-constructed preparation table. There, she would deftly roll out the dough with the largest rolling pin I had ever seen – one that Donna told me her grandfather fashioned and her mother had used for as long as she could remember. Ann taught us how to roll the dough to the desired thickness and how to cut, fill, and close the pasta pockets. It’s definitely an art form and took hours of practice to get the ravioli up to Ann’s standards.

Donna’s warm memories of her mom’s cooking go beyond that basement. She said Ann loved making risotto and polenta. Ann would pour the prepared polenta directly onto a butcher block table, made by her grandfather, that sat in the corner of the kitchen. Then she would pour homemade sauce on top and the family would gather their chairs around and eat the polenta right off the butcher block.

The Patrizi family is lucky to have the butcher block and other heirloom pieces such as the rolling pin and pasta-making table. Joe recently retrofitted Ann’s pasta table and moved it to his own basement where the annual pasta preparation tradition continues with family and friends.

Joe said some of his best memories are of his family and their friends gathering to make pasta. Now when he makes his homemade meats, Joe reflects and remembers his mom and dad and the many family and friends who congregated in their basement. Memories of those happy times always bring a smile to his face. He told me that it’s very important to him and his family to keep these traditions alive.

Before her death, Ann Patrizi was able to share her treasured recipes, passing them down to her children and grandchildren. That preservation of culinary knowledge is sure to keep her family bonded, comforted, and feeling full forever.

The importance of passing family traditions on to younger generations, especially through recipes is something we should all relish. The Patrizi family has been generous in sharing their pasta dough recipe, which follows. They use it for all types of pasta, including their ravioli and cappelletti. If you have a special family holiday recipe, I’d love for you to share it with me by email.

Pasta Dough

2 large eggs

1 cup flour

Few drops of vegetable oil

Ann always used Wesson

Mix by hand or use a food processor and make into balls. If too sticky add flour. Oil the balls

and let set for an hour or refrigerate for later use. Cover with plastic wrap or foil.

Roll out thin and cut into desired shapes.

***

Ruth Corcoran is a professional marketer, former restaurant owner, and community advocate. She resides in Bear Creek. Readers can reach Ruth by emailing [email protected]