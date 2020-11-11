Root vegetable finds its way into recipe from reader

🔊 Listen to this

The final product. A cream cheese icing is optional, and if you fear the red beets will dampen the sweetness, you may want to opt go that route that instead of the confectioner’s sugar sprinkle used here. I liked it like this, as did MT. Other reviews were a tad mixed.

Red beets on the ingredients list of a cake? Well, when you think of it, carrot cake should sound just as odd, but can readily be found on restaurant dessert menus.

I carved my way through butter to get to red beet chocolate cake.

The Cowboy Cookie quest I tackled a few weeks ago included the caveat that, lacking unsalted butter, I used salted and expected no big difference. Expectation met — until a co-worker opined that the finished snack tasted a tad salty, which I duly wrote.

Unsalted butter now supplements our pantry stock, at least until we decide if it matters. But the Cowboy Cookie story also prompted an email from local reader Charlotte Matiska, who offered a tip from the website thespruceeats.com: “If you are using salted butter, simply reduce the salt required in the recipe by 1/4 teaspoon for every 1/2 cup (1 stick) of butter.” That much seemed obvious upon a moment’s thought.

But she mentioned something considerably less intuitive: Two recipes originally from Taste of Home Magazine, one conventional (Dutch apple) and one unusual: “red beet cake.”

“Yes,” she wrote, “you run canned red beets through a blender. I would be glad to send either of them to you if you would like to try them. They were my most requested cakes when I was working.”

Sound odd? Very, until you consider how ubiquitously another root vegetable appears on restaurant dessert trays: Carrot cake.

Offer accepted, she dropped off recipe cards at the front desk at work. Thanks, Charlotte!

With a house heavy on fresh and frozen veggies, canned variations occupy a sliver on our shelves. I used fresh beets from Wilkes-Barre’s Farmers Market, cutting them in half and braising them in about a cup of water simmering on the stove in a lidded dutch oven (they peel with just a paper towel when soft enough). This system has worked great for a recipe that includes removing the beets from the pan, reducing the remaining water and making a glaze by adding white wine vinegar and brown sugar.

The braising method leaves the beets soft but not mushy, an asset as a side dish but a bit of a detriment to mashing them. These beets fought back against hand masher and electric beaters. Perhaps I should have cooked them longer and used a blender to make them smoother before adding to the batter, but for my taste buds, it still worked well. Charlotte uses canned beets, pureed in a blender and left to sit long enough to drain some liquid off the top.

I also opted for the powdered sugar topping rather than the cream cheese icing. As I get older, most icings cloy, distracting from the cake — the exact opposite of how I felt as a kid, when cake was an inconvenience used to hold icing. If you need your last course to be sweet, consider going for the icing. I found this sweet enough without it.

I also suspect using canned beets will have some impact on flavor and even more on batter consistency.

Charlotte recommends covering and refrigerating the cooled cake overnight, icing it the next day. “It improves the flavor.” I tried it both days and didn’t see much difference. My oldest brother was visiting my West Hazleton homestead so I offered a first-day piece to him and his critique was “I’m not sure I like it.” MT emphatically agreed with Charlotte after trying a piece both days.

Then the news crew got to sample the second-day version at the office. While Jay knew what made it special before tasting, MT let our fellow ink-stained wretches conjecture.

Bill O’Boyle guessed cinnamon, Kevin Carroll peanut butter and Lyndsay Bartos avocado. When told it was a veggie, Toni Pennello said she thought it might be carrot.

“As long as it’s not broccoli,” O’Boyle quipped.

All tasters, from Jay to MT’s mom to the TL snacking journalists round table, agreed it was appropriately moist. “It has kind of a muffin feel,” Lyndsay said. Yet the chocolate flavor drew mixed comments. Roger Dupuis deemed it “intense;” Lyndsay opted for mild.

A final tip: The batter looks quite reddish, but darkens pretty thoroughly. I made the mistake of worrying about the top burning while the inside clearly needed more time in the oven (it still jiggled, even before a toothpick came out coated in mush). I tried to cover it, and part of the cake stuck. I scraped it off and returned it to cake as best as I could, creating a rougher finished product. But the bottom-line takeaway is that my fear of burnt offerings seemed groundless. I left the cake in at least 10 minutes uncovered after that error and the cake came out fine, top still brown and inside fully set.

“Dobru Chut!”

Red Beet Chocolate Cake (Taste of Home Magazine, via reader Charlotte Matiska)

1-1/2 cups sugar

3 eggs

1 cup vegetable oil

1-1/2 cups mashed cooked fresh beets, (or about 2 15-ounce cans of beets pureed in a blender with excess liquid poured off)

2 ounces unsweetened chocolate, melted and cooled

1 teaspoon vanilla

1-3/4 cups flour

1-1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt.

Heat oven to 350. Grease 13 by 9 by 2 pan.

In large mixing bowl,combine and beat sugar, eggs and oil at medium speed about 2 minutes. Beat in the beets, chocolate and vanilla. Gradually add flour, baking soda and salt, beating well after each addition. Pour into pan and cook 25-30 minutes (cake shouldn’t jiggle and an inserted toothpick should come out mostly clean). Sprinkle with powdered sugar or top with cream cheese icing.

If you want cream cheese icing, Charlotte’s recipe calls for 8 ounces softened cream cheese, 1/2 cup softened butter, 1 tsp vanilla, and 2-4 cups confectioners’ sugar. If you’ve made icing, you know the drill. If not, try starting with 2 cups confectioners sugar and beating, adding a little at a time until it looks and tastes like icing you want to spread on a cake.

One last tip, mostly a matter of presentation. When cutting this or other chocolate cakes, consider warming the knife first. The traditional method is to put the blade in hot water (or run hot water over it) for a spell, dry it and start cutting. It’s a potential plus, not at all a must.