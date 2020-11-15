🔊 Listen to this

In the last week I’ve experienced a range of emotions.

The first was a barrage of happy ones at a small “reveal party” where my friends Shayne and Aime McGrady discovered the sex of their baby who is due in a few months.

Thinking back, I hadn’t ever been invited to such a party where family and friends await the blue or pink surprise.

This party at Sgarlat Lake in the Back Mountain (which apparently has quite a storied history that predates me) was a perfect mix of fun with beer, food from Snook’s Wings & Things food truck (find them on Facebook) and a small group of well-wishers.

Everyone was so excited to find out the sex, so that coupled with the perfect weather made for a glorious occasion.

Lots of fun was had with the guests guessing blue or pink upon arriving at the party, too.

In the last few years, these parties have become all the rage with women and men alike participating, bringing gifts and getting all-around ecstatic about bringing a new life into the world.

It was a happy occasion, and I couldn’t be more thrilled for Shayne and Aime, who will not only be great parents but excellent role models as well.

During the week I thought about how glad I was to be included in welcoming a new life.

Sadly, mid-week I got some tragic news about a longtime friend of mine, Janine Jastremski Balutis.

During our years of friendship we loved taking photos documenting our adventures and spent many times laughing together.

On Nov. 11, she passed away unfortunately.

In the last five years, we hadn’t kept in touch much. She got married, I started traveling more and life in general just got busy.

I looked back on my last text message with her and realized it was in January 2017. She wrote to me asking “What’s new and exciting, boo?”

I never responded.

I’m sure it wasn’t because I was ignoring it; I was probably busy, in a meeting or otherwise occupied and missed it.

For many years, we texted daily, checking in on each other and joking back and forth about random happenings in our lives.

While I’m sad I didn’t get to say goodbye, I’ll take comfort in knowing that she’s at peace, as she had been sick for a few years.

As her obituary said, she would light up any room, and it’s correct.

She’ll forever be a light in my life.

It’s a significant reminder to us all to reach out to those we care about, even if we don’t see them a lot.

Of course, with current social distancing it’s hard to see people as much as we would like, but one day we’ll be back “around town” and have those opportunities again.