2020 is 15th year for deliveries to homebound patients

Smiling faces show how rewarding the volunteers find the annual delivery of Thanksgiving meals to homebound patients. Shown from left are Frank A. Bucci, Jr., President and Chairman of the Board, Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Diane Baldi, CEO, Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Rev. Seth Wasnock, Pastor, Church of St. Maria Goretti, Laflin

Frank A. Bucci, Jr., President and Chairman of the Board, Hospice of the Sacred Heart, and Deacon Patrick Massino, Hospice of the Sacred Heart, made sure last year’s meals were sent out with a blessing.

Shown packing up some of the meals during last year’s Thanksgiving program are Ann Seechock, Volunteer Coordinator, Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Diane Baldi, CEO, Hospice of the Sacred Heart.

On Thanksgiving morning, Nov. 26, Hospice of the Sacred Heart will deliver meals to patients and their families. This is the 15th year the hospice will provide this service project. Over 700 meals will be prepared by Mansour’s Market Café in Scranton, packaged, and delivered by hospice staff members.

“We so look forward to this day. The process is changing this year due to the COVID-19 epidemic, but the result is that we will safely deliver over 700 Thanksgiving meals to our patients and their families. This project once again demonstrates our gratitude for the blessings in our lives,” said Diane Baldi, CEO, Hospice of the Sacred Heart.

Deacon Patrick Massino will bless the meals at 8 a.m. at Mansour’s Market Cafe and deliveries will begin immediately afterwards.

Hospice of the Sacred Heart is anot-for-profit, free standing hospice program serving Northeastern Pennsylvania since 2004

Its main office is located in Wilkes-Barre, with an Inpatient Unit located in Dunmore and a Center for Education in Moosic

The hospice provided care for more than 2,200 patients in 2019 and more than 16,000 to date. Itemploys more than 120 employees throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania, and its volunteers provided more than 6,900 hours of support to patients and families in 2019.