And it’s game on! for a bit of friendly rivalry

It’s ‘game on’ as the Times Leader’s two test cooks pit their pumpkin soups against each other in fierce (actually friendly) competition.

“I’m glad to have soup today,” Kevin Carroll said Wednesday afternoon. “Because it’s so cold outside.”

A moment later, the reporter who had just stepped into the office was warming up with two piping hot samples of pumpkin soup at his desk as two Times Leader test kitchen cooks eagerly waited to hear which he would prefer.

Would Kevin and the other newsroom tasters go for Mark’s sweetly spicy gourmet soup that involved cutting up and roasting an actual pumpkin?

Or would they prefer my oh-so-easy version that features canned pumpkin puree, canned tomatoes and a handful of herbs?

As the results came in, there were five preferences for Mark’s soup, including Kevin’s vote because “you could really taste the pumpkin right away.”

There was one vote for my soup, which came from reporter Patrick Kernan who admitted he isn’t really a big fan of pumpkin so he was happy to have the tomato base predominate.

And, there was one sort-of-a-tie vote from page designer Lyndsay Bartos, who ended up mixing the two soups together and savored the resulting marriage of flavors.

Technically, Mark’s soup is the winner, and I’m OK with that.

It deserved to win for two reasons. First, the sheer effort of cutting up and roasting a fresh pumpkin has to result in a great flavor. And, second, the pumpkin was the star of his recipe while I let the tomatoes have quite a bit of a say in mine.

“It’s like a pumpkin marinara,” columnist Bill O’Boyle said of my soup. “You could put it over pasta.”

“This one tastes more like fall,” editor Roger DuPuis said of Mark’s, praising it for its savory flavor and the way the peanut butter enhanced it.

“I like that flavor a lot, so this one has a slight edge,” Kevin agreed as he praised Mark’s soup.

“They’re both good,” Maureen Dessoye from production said, echoing the opinion of several tasters. “But the tan one (Mark’s) tastes more like pumpkin and the orange one tastes more like tomato soup.”

Then Patrick and Lyndsay began to notice that they could eat more of mine without feeling full.

“It’s like they serve two different purposes,” Patrick said. “One is like an appetizer and one is more like an entree.”

“I could have a cup of this one (Mark’s) and I could have a bowl of the other one,” Lyndsay said.

Of course, that made sense because Mark’s is a richer soup — you could even say it’s dessert-like — with cream and light corn syrup as two of the ingredients. And mine is a celebration of veggies.

Actually, I came up with the recipe over the past few years and often took the soup to the Wyoming Valley Contra Dances that were held each month until coronavirus concerns put a stop to them in March.

The dance committee would host a potluck supper before the dance, and I was always so gratified to hear fellow dancers, plus the musicians, and sometimes the caller all complimenting the soup.

When I would serve it to that group, which I knew included several vegetarians, I would make it purely vegan, sometimes using a homemade stock that I made by boiling vegetables and herbs in water.

For the newsroom, I didn’t go that route but used chicken bouillion cubes, which we had in our cupboard at home. I guess I wanted to emphasize just how easy this recipe could be.

I think of my recipe as a feed-the-crowd, quick meal and consider Mark’s more of a special-occasion soup suitable for Thanksgiving or other holidays.

While Mark’s soup was “definitely more pumpkin-y,” as page designer Lyndsay said, my soup seemed “more herbaceous and maybe more kid-friendly with all this tomato flavor.”

Then Lyndsay requested to sample the two of them together, and liked that best of all.

“This is so good; I really like this,” she said, explaining she could taste elements of each individual as well as a kind of best-of-both worlds synergy from the combination.

So I tried a few blended spoonsful myself and thought, “Wow! I like it, too.”

If you’d like to try my soup, here is the recipe.

MT’S EASY PUMPKIN SOUP

2 large onions

3 cloves garlic

1 stalk celery

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 (29-ounce) can of pumpkin puree

2 (28 ounces each) cans of diced tomatoes

About 7 cups of water

2 bouillion cubes

herbs of your choice

Chop onions, mince garlic, and dice celery. Saute in olive oil until onions are translucent. Add pumpkin, tomatoes, water and bouillion cubes and heat, simmering for at least 30 minutes. Use a blender if you wish to make it really smooth. (I used an immersion blender.) Feel free to serve the soup immediately, but the flavors will permeate if you chill the soup overnight. The next day, reheat it and add a handful of chopped herbs. (I used parsley and sage this time.)