If you’re making the recipe as is (not doubling it for a big crowd), a modest-sized pumpkin will probably yield about six cups of diced pumpkin (the picture shows 3 cups and the remaining gourd. You can cube the rest, bag it and freeze it for later use.

Yes, Emeril’s pumpkin soup recipe requires a real pumpkin, and I don’t see how you could substitute. Hard to picture coating and roasting canned pumpkin. Carving the gourd is the hardest part of the recipe, though it gets easier with practice. There is an ingredient literally hidden in this picture: You can roast the seeds in the pumpkin as a soup garnish.

It’s ‘game on’ as the Times Leader’s two test cooks pit their pumpkin soups against each other in fierce (actually friendly) competition.

This may be a day of dueling soups from a pair of married, ink-stained wretches, but the reason I have and love making this particular recipe isn’t in spite of MT, it’s because of her. After we married and bought a house, I fulfilled a long-time desire to relieve my mom of some holiday meal hosting and started holding the Thanksgiving feast at our humble home. When I saw this 2005 recipe from Emeril Lagasse, it immediately became the annual first course.

Despite what MT may say, it’s not a complicated recipe. The only really tough part is “peeling” the pumpkin so you can dice the firm pulp. Use whatever technique works for you, but I’ve found it fairly simple with a large sturdy knife. I halve the gourd and scoop out the seeds and fibrous gunk (saving seeds to roast and use as a garnish). I slice the halves into smaller and smaller pieces until it’s fairly easy to stand each piece on end and safely run the knife between rind and pulp.

It’s a bit of work, but after doing it at least annually once a year I get through a modest-sized gourd fairly quickly. A pumpkin like the one in the picture will typically yield enough pulp for a double recipe, or for one recipe and a bag of cubed pumpkin in the freezer for future use.

And if you want to make this other times of the year, freezing some pulp is a must. Using a real pumpkin makes this a true seasonal dish, unlike the commercial “pumpkin spice” flavored stuff at many donut shops and fast food joints. Cinnamon, nutmeg and even canned pumpkin are hardly “seasonal” these days.

I wouldn’t recommend trying to substitute canned pumpkin. The fresh stuff gets a lot of flavor by coating it with syrup and oil, seasoning with salt and pepper, and roasting it in the oven before adding it to the soup. Emeril calls for Steen’s pure cane syrup, but I’ve been using light corn syrup for years and consistently get rave reviews from guests.

The original recipe calls for combining 1/3 cup of pumpkin seeds and tablespoon of chopped chives with a cup of shredded duck confit, using the mix as a bit of relish in the center of each bowl of soup. I’ve never bothered with the duck part, i think the dish stands well on its own.

One last tip: It calls for two tablespoons of peanut butter, but I’ve never used more than 1, and it’s usually scant. I suspect this depends on your favored brand of peanut butter. We stock Smucker’s Natural, which can be a pain when you open it because the oil usually separates out on top and you have to work it back in, but the peanut taste is solid. I always feared two tablespoons would overwhelm the other flavors. So consider whisking in one tablespoon, sampling and deciding if another will improve things.

Roasted Pumpkin Soup (Emeril Lagasse)

3 cups peeled and diced pumpkin, about ¼ inch cubes

Drizzle of olive oil

¼ cup Steen’s 100% pure cane syrup (light corn syrup substitutes well)

2 tablespoons butter

1 cup julienne onions

1 teaspoon chopped garlic

2 bay leaves

4 cups chicken stock

¼ teaspoon cinnamon

⅛ teaspoon nutmeg

⅓ cup heavy cream

2 tablespoons smooth peanut butter

Chopped chives and roasted pumpkin seed for optional garnish.

Heat oven to 400°.

Toss diced pumpkin in olive oil and syrup, then season with salt and pepper. Mix well. Place on a parchment-lined baking sheet (rimmed sheet is a good idea). Roast for 15 to 20 minutes or until tender. Remove from oven and let cool.

In a large saucepan, melt butter. Add onions and saute for 6-8 minutes or until caramelized. Season with salt and pepper. Add garlic, bay leaves and stock. Stir in the pumpkin, cinnamon and nutmeg and bring to a boil. Reduce to a simmer and cook until the pumpkin is very tender, about 25 minutes.

Remove the bay leaves and, with an immersion blender, puree the soup until smooth. Slowly whisk in the cream. Whisk in the peanut butter. Re-season with salt and pepper if necessary. simmer for 15 minutes, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat and ladle into shallow bowls and garnish with chives and roasted pumpkin seeds.