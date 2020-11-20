Holiday program runs through Dec. 7

🔊 Listen to this

The ‘Be A Santa to A Senior’ program runs through Dec. 7 and is sponsored by Home Instead Senior Care in northeastern Pennsylvania and the Poconos.

Blankets and toiletries are just a few of the basic necessities on the holiday wish lists of seniors as part of this year’s Be A Santa to a Senior. The program, which runs through Mon. Dec. 7, is sponsored by Home Instead Senior Care in Northeast Pennsylvania and the Greater Poconos and works with local non-profits and community organizations to identify area seniors who might not receive presents this holiday season.

While the holidays may look a little different this year, the program’s mission of spreading joy to seniors will be more important than ever as many are facing increased isolation due to COVID-19. This the 16th year for the program here and organizers are hoping to help 350 seniors.

It’s easy to help. Members of the community can visit one of the participating locations listed below and look for the Be a Santa to a Senior tree on display. Trees will be up through Dec. 7. Each tree will be decorated with ornaments featuring seniors’ first names and gift suggestions. Holiday shoppers can choose an ornament, buy the requested gift and return it gift-wrapped to the store with the ornament attached. Tree locations are:

Abington Community Library, 1200 W Grove Street, Clarks Summit, PA 18411

Home Instead, 506 N. State Street, Clarks Summit, PA 18411

Shawnee Ridge Senior Living Community Center, 200 Jersey Lane, East Stroudsburg, PA 18301

Western Pocono Community Library, 131 Pilgrim Way, Brodheadsville, PA 18322

As you start planning holiday coverage, please keep Be a Santa to a Senior in mind with regard to any upcoming assignments. With your help we can make sure overlooked seniors feel the warmth of the holiday season again this year.